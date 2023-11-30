ING says the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates six times in 2024 as the economy shows clear signs of recession.

According to ING Economics, the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates six times in 2024.

The interest rate cut would be in response to the slowing pace of the US economy.

ING Economics said the cuts would begin in the second quarter and continue through 2025.

An economy that is showing clear signs of slowing down means the Federal Reserve will likely cut interest rates at least six times in 2024, according to a Thursday note from ING Economics.

Declining inflation, a cooling jobs market and a deteriorating consumer spending outlook mean the Fed will need to cut interest rates more than the market currently expects.

“We have modest growth and low inflation and a cooling labor market, which is what the Fed wants to see,” said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Economics. “This should confirm that there is no need for further tightening of Fed policy, but the outlook is looking less and less favorable.”

Knightley expects the Fed to start cutting interest rates in the second quarter of next year, making six 25 basis point cuts for a total of 150 basis points. Knightley expects interest rate cuts to continue through 2025, with at least four 25 basis point interest rate cuts. Meanwhile, the futures market suggests the Fed will cut rates by 125 basis points next year.

Nightly’s expected rate cut would bring the effective federal funds rate to about 3.83% at the end of 2024 and 2.83% at the end of 2025, compared to today’s fed funds rate of 5.33%.

Rate cuts should prove stimulating to the economy over time, but not immediately. Fed funds rate changes often come with a lag of 12-18 months before being felt.

The gradual interest rate cuts predicted by Knightley are encouraging because it suggests that the economy will remain resilient and that the Fed will not be forced to immediately cut interest rates to 0%, as they do when the economy is in a significant downturn. and enters recession. ,

Knightley highlighted that although the job market remains solid, weekly jobless claims remain at a low level of 200,000, but have cooled significantly.

ing economics

“While continuing claims have increased from 1,841k to 1,927k. Questions have arisen over seasonal adjustment issues and data volatility, but the trend is definitely toward higher continuing claims while initial claims remain low. Essentially, the message is this That companies are reluctant to fire employees, but they’re less willing to hire new workers. That’s more evidence of the labor market cooling, but not collapsing,” Knightley said.

Meanwhile, consumer spending, while solid, faces a tough road ahead in 2024 as real household disposable incomes show signs of weakness, credit card delinquencies rise, and student load payments add further stress.

“The data has been suggesting stagnation in real household income for some time now. So far, this has been offset by a decline in savings and the use of debt to boost spending growth,” Knightley said.

“However, tighter credit conditions and higher borrowing costs are likely to have a heavy impact on the flow of credit to the household sector, while there is increasing evidence that excess savings built up during the pandemic are being exhausted for a growing number of people,” Knightley said. Have been.”

All of this points to an economy that is in trouble, but not broken yet. And it may not break even if the Fed can successfully lower interest rates before the economy goes into recession.

Otherwise, a broken economy could mean the Fed will not be so patient with cutting interest rates. UBS expects the Fed to cut interest rates by a massive 275 basis points next year in response to the recession.

Source: www.businessinsider.com