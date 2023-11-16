Infura collaborates with tech giants to launch decentralized infrastructure network

Web3 infrastructure firm Infra under Consensys has revealed plans to join with 18 major technology companies, including Microsoft and Tencent, to introduce a decentralized infrastructure network (DIN). This collaborative effort, announced during the Decentralized RPC Summit at the DevConnect conference in Istanbul on November 15, is an important step toward creating decentralized remote procedure call (RPC) as a service that securely connects developers to Ethereum and other networks. Is. ,

The initial group of launch partners including Microsoft, Tencent, 0xFury, Bloq and others has been revealed by Infura. The establishment of a federal version of DIN is the first step, which will lay the foundation for its progressive decentralization in the future. DIN, as described by ConsenSys, marks a significant milestone in Infura’s commitment to advancing decentralized internet infrastructure. This is part of a broader initiative to support diverse blockchain APIs while acknowledging the inevitability of a multi-chain landscape.

Infura, in operation since 2016, has been a key provider of core back-end infrastructure for various decentralized finance (DeFi) decentralized applications (dApps), NFT marketplaces, Layer 2 scaling solutions, and other popular Web 3 products. Recognizing concerns about its centralized nature and its potential as a single point of failure for Ethereum, Infra launched a plan in September to promote a decentralized RPC infrastructure. It was estimated that more than 430,000 Web3 developers relied on Infura at that time.

Previous incidents resulting in infrastructure downtime have adversely impacted Ethereum users due to their widespread reliance on its infrastructure. Specifically, an outage in April affected ConsenSys’ widely used Web3 wallet MetaMask, causing connection issues with Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Filecoin, and the Palm network. Ethereum saw its transaction fees drop briefly during this downtime. Infura acknowledges the demand for decentralized alternatives in response to concerns about data hacks and outages in centralized systems. The move to decentralize access to blockchain APIs is seen as an important step towards increasing network uptime and giving individuals more control over their personal data.

Initial members of the DIN collaboration include a wide variety of companies, including Microsoft, Tencent, 0xfury, Blok, Chainstack, Covalent, Elefra, Everstack, Gateway.fm, Grove, Laconic Networks, Linkpool, Linkriver, Lucent, Mantle, MatrixLink, and others. Poct, and rivet, with infura. This collaboration is expected to see additional partners join the network in the coming months, further strengthening the decentralized infrastructure initiative.

The collaboration between Infra and industry giants to establish a decentralized infrastructure network signals a transformational shift in decentralized internet infrastructure. As the initiative moves forward, the participation of major players like Microsoft and Tencent underscores the growing importance of decentralization in the Web3 ecosystem. The DIN project not only addresses previous concerns but also aligns with the broader industry trend toward creating decentralized alternatives for improved network resiliency and user sovereignty.

Source: www.cointrust.com