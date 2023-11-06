Infosys expands operations with a new center in Europe, to hire 500 people – Times of India

Infosys has announced a new proximity center in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe. The company said the new center will enable Infosys to attract, reskill and upskill 500 new employees. Over the next four years, these new hires will work on global opportunities around next-generation digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI and Automation, Data and Insights, IoT, 5G and software engineering.

Located in the country’s capital, the center will provide an ideal environment for companies spanning different sectors such as financial services and retail in Bulgaria and across Europe to organize and drive digital transformation efforts.

“Serving global and European clients, the center will help clients accelerate their AI and cloud-based digital journey and further strengthen Infosys’ existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in the manufacturing, retail and financial services sectors in. Infosys will also use the center to rapidly scale up digital and analytical capabilities, as well as teams in SAP and cloud, the company said in a statement.

Milena Stoycheva – Minister of Innovation and Development of the Bulgarian Government, said, “The opening of the new center in Sofia is a testament to Infosys’ commitment to fostering talent in our country. With a commitment to employ a 500-strong workforce in the next four Over the years, we are excited to see the company contributing to our local economy and bringing new skills and opportunities to talent working in the technology sector.

Kosta Cholakov, Chief Executive Officer, DZI Insurance, said, “Infosys is one of our strategic partners in our digital transformation journey and we are thrilled to see Infosys expanding its presence in Bulgaria, and providing even more value to its customers. Getting closer. We look forward to continuing to collaborate together to drive innovation with next generation technologies, building on the abundance of talent and expertise across our organization.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Delivery Head, Infosys said, “We are dedicated to expanding our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills and expertise closer to our customers. Bulgaria is renowned for its excellent IT talent, and we are excited to create an exemplary workforce that meets the demands of next generation skills and solutions, with a focus on catalyzing the progress of our client’s AI and cloud first transformation. Has been focused. Bringing together the strength of local talent with our industry-leading expertise and innovation, we are confident that the new center will serve as a hub of innovation to help shape Digital Europe.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com