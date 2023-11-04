Information: What to Know About This New Type of NFT Utility – NFT Now – Cryptosaurus

Every week, we simplify the market so you can stay updated about market trends, upcoming dips, top projects, and more!

By langston thomas ,

19 January 2023

When it comes to the development and advancement of an NFT project, “lore” is invaluable. From Bored Apes to Forgotten Runes to Goblintown and everything in between, lore is often considered the backbone of a successful NFT endeavor and serves as a key constant that drives the storytelling component of a project. Does. Is this.

But what does this word actually mean?

Ask any queer collector or creator what lore is, and you’ll probably get a variety of answers. A term that is undoubtedly linked to the unique and overarching narrative of a project, lore has fallen into obscurity within the NFT sector. And without a standard, common definition, such as that published by Webster’s Dictionary, how will people immersed in Web3 know exactly what they are getting when it comes to “lore” as a project?

To understand how learning is understood in Web3, we first need to understand what learning is as it exists within its strict definition. Essentially, lore refers to the set of traditions and knowledge held by a particular group and transmitted (either written or orally) from one person to another. When most people hear “lore”, they often think of folklore. That is, they consider the term to be related to fables, fairy tales, wizards, knights, dragons, etc. And understanding knowledge related to imagination is a good place to start.

Moving beyond traditional storytelling, when we think of lore in the 21st century, we often think of gaming, cinematic universes, and more. And in these contemporary fields, lore is often treated as “backstory” – that is, whatever happened in the past that sets the scene for the story of a game, film, or series to occur. In short, “lore” is passive, while “story” is active. Thus, perhaps the most appropriate definition of lore (courtesy of Urban Dictionary), which goes beyond pop culture as a whole, might be “the sum of all the collective history and knowledge available about a certain fantasy or sci-fi universe.” ,

From here, we can establish a baseline. But while lore may be the collective sum of knowledge about a specific universe, it is important to note that these universes are often constantly changing. This is especially true in the case of games like Dungeons & DragonsWhich has a rich story dating back to the 1970s, and is constantly revised and expanded.

In other words, the lore is a collection of fictional background stories that constantly change. How can we implement this on Web3? Well, in NFT terms, let’s define lore as the collective knowledge about a project as it relates to the constantly evolving story that is created within its ecosystem. Sure, this might sound a little dense, but the point is that lore is simply the fictional backbone that drives a project. The cycle continues: creators create lore, the lore propels the story forward, and the project’s collectors and community are impacted as a result.

One of the most unique examples of lore in an NFT comes from the Forgotten Runes Wizards Cult. Originally launched as a large-scale collection of PFP wizards, the project has since grown into a production studio, creating comic books, animated series, games, and more. But at its heart is the Forgotten Runes Book of Lore – a codex for each of the collection’s 10,000 wizards, where information about a particular NFT character’s background can be determined by its holder.

With its Book of Lore, Forgotten Runes generated massive engagement among community members, and helped establish the importance and popularity of storytelling within the NFT project. By putting the creation of lore in the hands of collectors, all 10,000 Wizards gain the ability to create their own spinoff narratives, further expanding the ecosystem, while still being tied to the initial Forgotten Runes IP.

Yet, while they are similar to Forgotten Runes, such as loot and le anime, not all projects look to their community for help telling the story, relying on the holder’s participation in the creation of the lore. Others, like Woodies and BYC, use the definition of lore established in the previous section to set the tone for the collection and sow the seeds for new efforts, events, and expansion of the ecosystem.

For Woodies, the NFT lore helped establish a backstory for the project as a whole; And that backstory conveyed the grand vision of the project focused on character building, magical trees, and forest conservation efforts. Lore helped the Woodies community better understand the heart of the project, making them feel more connected and got engaged With its builders. This showed that while anyone can skim a 10,000-supply modular PFP project, the lore adds an additional layer of meaning and communicates that there is more to the collection than estimation and potential profitability.

In the case of BAYC, Vidya continues to drive almost everything created by Yug Labs. Bored Apps was first launched as a visual representation of an imaginary yacht club filled with tired and bored NFT enthusiasts, the company has continued to expand on this core idea, recently using its established IP A new story has been launched to coincide with it.

with The Trial of Jimmy the Monkey, Era introduced a new character into the BAYC ecosystem, who later wrote her story in the past tense to create lore to establish NFT mining, skill play, and developing ecosystem expansions. By updating the lore of the BAYC universe, the era exemplified the possibilities of building on a project’s existing narrative to create new and exciting experiences for collectors. Using lore in this way is becoming common for rapidly growing NFT projects, with many developers using “extended lore” as a deliverable.

If there’s one thing to know about narrative creation in the NFT space, it’s that lore is anything but static. While we should think of it as the collective knowledge about a project, the true value of lore lies in the constantly evolving stories that are added to it, or generated from it. Because establishing the lore and making changes/additions to it ultimately impacts collectors, lore has been used to achieve the much-touted “usefulness” that many project roadmaps promise.

While only time will tell how big of an impact this could have on the NFT ecosystem, for now, a slippery slope appears to be on the horizon. Because if standards of usability can only be set by establishing project lore, then low-lift storytelling efforts, like zines or monthly webcomics, may become the sole driving force for upcoming projects.

