Influencers warned by FTC over ‘inadequate’ disclosure of artificial sweetener promotions

A dozen social media influencers and two trade associations received warnings from the Federal Trade Commission on Monday for endorsing the safety of the artificial sweetener aspartame or promoting the consumption of sugar-containing products.

By using health and diet creators, many of whom have large platforms on Instagram and TikTok, to market these products without adequately disclosing their relationship with the advertiser, according to the warning letters, the American Beverage Association and Canadian Sugar The institute may have violated FTC rules. The commission sent two groups.

“Consumers should be able to easily notice the disclosure, and not have to look for it,” the FTC said in the letters shared in a news release.

This means that in a promotional TikTok video or Instagram Reel, the disclosure must be audible in the video itself as well as visible in the text description. This rule applies in cases of paid sponsorships, promotions in exchange for free products, and any business or family relationships.

None of the posts targeted by the FTC included any disclosures in the video, with some manufacturers failing altogether to indicate their material connection with the beverage association anywhere in the post.

“It is illegal for any trade group to hire influencers to promote its members’ products and fail to ensure that influencers are aware of that relationship,” Samuel Levin, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. Let’s be clear, this is irresponsible.” “This is certainly true for health and safety claims about sugar and aspartame, especially when made by registered dietitians and others whom people rely on for advice about what to eat and drink. “

The letters said that some in-text disclosures labeling a post as “#sponsored” or “#advertising” buried those hashtags several lines into the post description, making them insufficiently visible to the average scroller. became clear – especially because users have to click to open the entire post when they have longer descriptions.

According to the FTC, using in-app “Paid Partnership” disclosure labels is not sufficient, even when used alone, because viewers can easily miss them.

The FTC’s warnings are consistent with its recently revised advertising guides published in June, which address “misleading” reviews and endorsements.

In its letters to the beverage association, the FTC expressed concerns about TikTok and Instagram posts by influencers — some of whom are dietitians — who have built massive online followings for offering health advice.

Those listed in the letter include: Valerie Agyeman, Nicole Andrews, Leslie Bonci, Kerry Gans, Stephanie Grasso, Kara Harbstreet, Andrea Miller, Idris Mughal, Adam Pecoraro and Mary Ellen Phipps. The FTC said it also examined Instagram videos of Jen Messina and Lindsey Plascott in its research on CSI. The number of followers of each influencer ranges from a few thousand to a few hundred thousand. Two of them – Grasso and Mughal – each have more than 1 million.

Herbstreet, a dietitian who has nearly 38,500 TikTok followers, wrote in a statement to NBC News that she shares the FTC’s goal of transparent disclosure and protecting viewers from disinformation, and she plans to ensure compliance with its updated guidelines.

“Conflicts of interest are not something I take lightly and I have strict standards when determining which partners I work with. One of those many considerations is the quality of the science,” Harbstreet wrote. “In this case, I stand behind the currently existing evidence regarding the safety of aspartame. It is supported by many domestic and international health organizations and food safety review committees.

NBC News has contacted other influential people named in the letter for comment. He did not immediately comment on Wednesday.

The Canadian Sugar Institute did not immediately respond to comment Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the American Beverage Association wrote in an email statement that the association appreciates the FTC’s guidance and will continue its “ongoing commitment” to disclose its relationships with dietitians.

“We took proactive, prudent and careful steps to be transparent about our partnership with credible experts who spoke about the science behind the safety of aspartame and the FDA’s determination that it is safe,” the spokesperson wrote. ” “The important thing is that no questions have been raised about the substance of these posts.”

Both trade associations, as well as each influential individual involved, are facing potential civil penalties of up to $50,120 per violation. According to the letters, each recipient has 15 working days to tell the FTC what they have done or will do to address the agency’s concerns.

Source: www.nbcnews.com