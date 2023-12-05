Inflation, weak demand and declining employment are weighing on the Eurozone

The eurozone economy continued to decline for the sixth consecutive month. Euronews Business looks at why and analyzes the latest data.

According to recent data, the economy of the euro zone, also known as the Eurozone, declined for the sixth consecutive month in November, marking a continued contraction until the midpoint of the fourth quarter.

The HCOB Eurozone composite PMI output index, a combined measure of the manufacturing and services sectors, remained below the 50.0 threshold for November, indicating a persistent decline in private sector output levels across the eurozone.

November’s PMI came in at 47.6, a slight improvement from October’s low of 46.5 for the first time in 35 months. However, despite this modest gain, it remains a significant indicator of economic decline within the region.

“The decline in the services sector continued in November. Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said the modest improvement in the activity index does not leave much room for optimism regarding a rapid recovery in the immediate future.

Ongoing economic challenges in the Eurozone

Several key indicators have highlighted the ongoing economic challenges. Employment declined for the first time since January 2021, reflecting the impact of weak demand conditions on the labor market. The decline primarily affected manufacturing, while staffing in the service sector continued to expand.

Major eurozone economies saw a contraction in trade activity with France followed by Germany and Italy. Additionally, Spain’s private sector shrank for the first time since August. Among Eurozone regions, only Ireland saw an expansion in production.

Continued weak demand has forced companies to further increase their backlog, resulting in a clear decline in outstanding orders for the eighth consecutive month.

The economic outlook was also affected by rising inflationary pressures with a sharp rise in input prices, particularly in the services sector, while manufacturers experienced a reduction in spending.

The HCOB Eurozone Services PMI business activity index for November came in at 48.7, indicating a decline in services sector activity, which remains below the growth threshold.

