Inflation, Walmart, Target highlight consumer-focused week: What to watch

The stock market continued its comeback last week with Friday’s rally, which lifted major US indexes to their highest closing levels in nearly two months.

In the coming week, investors will face a schedule full of updates on the health of US consumers as the holiday shopping season gets into full swing.

The October consumer price index (CPI) report on Tuesday will bring key inflation readings for investors, as several Federal Reserve officials last week tried to leave the door open for future rate hikes.

Big box retailers including Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), and Walmart (WMT) highlighted a slate of corporate earnings highly focused on the consumer, with Macy’s (M), TJX Companies (TJX), and BJ’s Wholesale (BJ) do. ) is also ready to release the result. The October report on retail sales on Wednesday morning will also offer a key insight into the state of consumers.

Questions over the health of China’s economy will keep a close eye on the results of Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD).

News late Friday that Moody’s changed its outlook on the U.S. government debt from “stable” to “negative” will also draw investors’ attention, as increased interest rates raise the cost of servicing the government’s growing debt pile. Are.

Stocks rallied last week, with only Thursday’s hiccup breaking an eight-day winning streak for the S&P 500.

Year-to-date, all three major indexes are up more than 30% with the Nasdaq (^IXIC) posting annual gains, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) is up 15%; The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) is up 3.4% this year.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cast some doubt on expectations that the central bank would be content to keep interest rates steady in the coming months, telling an IMF event on Thursday, “If further policy tightening If it becomes appropriate, we won’t do it.” Feel free to do so.”

Bets on the Fed’s path to rate hikes shifted slightly from these comments.

As of Friday afternoon, markets were pricing in about a 22% chance that the central bank will raise interest rates by the end of its January meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool, an increase from the 9% chance seen a week earlier. .

Still, Powell reiterated that the Fed will “proceed cautiously” in the future, with this approach “allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data and the risk of excessive tightening.”

Tuesday’s CPI data will offer an important update on the central bank’s battle with inflation.

Economists estimate headline CPI inflation rose 3.3% in October from a year earlier, down from the 3.7% rise seen in September. Prices are set to rise 0.1% from the previous month, down from a 0.3% gain in September. The decline in energy prices is expected to be a major cause of the recession.

On a “core” basis, which strips out volatile food and energy categories, the CPI is estimated to have risen 4.1% in October from a year earlier, unchanged from September. Monthly core price growth is expected to be 0.3%, also in line with last month.

EY’s chief economist said, “Weak wage and job growth, along with slowing demand for goods and services, subdued rent inflation and reduced pricing power, should further fuel disinflation and the Fed’s potential for further monetary easing in the coming months.” “There is an argument to be made in favor of keeping the fed funds rate steady.” Greg Daco wrote in a note previewing the release.

The coming week will also take a closer look at consumer spending, a key trend in the economic story of 2023 headlined by a more resilient consumer than expected.

Wall Street economists believe the October retail sales report shows some cracks are opening in consumer willingness to spend. Economists expect retail sales in October to fall 0.3% from the previous month, which would be the first negative mark since March, Bloomberg data shows.

In a research note Thursday, Bank of America said its aggregated credit and debit card data showed spending declined 0.5% during October compared with a year earlier. However, like the inflation print, much of this may have come from lower energy prices, the firm noted.

Walmart and Target will highlight the week of corporate reports, as investors will look for updates on consumer conditions, retail crime, the holiday shopping season and how the resumption of student loan payments could impact spending.

The two stocks have been on different paths this year.

Walmart stock is up about 16% in 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 and some consumers have benefited from trading down as inflation puts pressure on household budgets, especially in the grocery sector.

Target, by contrast, has seen shares decline about 35% given its greater reliance on discretionary spending — in July, Goldman Sachs estimated that 60% of Target’s sales are discretionary goods — challenging the retailer in an environment where Consumers say they feel bad about the economy, most data shows.

The performance of these stocks so far this year also serves as a reminder that technically, they’re in different sectors, with Walmart classified as a consumer staples (XLP) stock and Target as a consumer discretionary (XLY). ) is classified as a name.

“There’s a wide range of retailer stocks in consumer discretionary, and there are some that are really thriving this year, and reporting really good earnings,” eToro US investment analyst Kelly Cox told Yahoo Finance. And are being rewarded for it.” “And then there are others that have really struggled, you know, durable goods, large appliances, appliance makers, auto parts, manufacturers and auto manufacturers.”

Cox said fragmentation among stocks has led to an unusual stock reaction this earnings season, with companies missing earnings causing their shares to fall more than usual, while positive results are not being rewarded as much. .

“So as an investor it’s important to really understand what type of risk you’re taking on because companies are being hit hard by these higher interest rates, especially smaller, speculative companies,” Cox said. “As you see events like earnings and management calls flow in, the effects become more pronounced.”

weekly calendar

monday

Economic Data: No notable economic news.

Earning: Monday.com (MNDY), Fisker (FSR), Tyson (TSN)

Tuesday

economic data: Consumer Price Index, month-on-month, October (+0.1% expected, +0.4% earlier); Core CPI, month-on-month, October (+0.3% expected, +0.3% earlier); CPI, year-on-year, October (+3.3% expected, +3.7% earlier); Core CPI, y-o-y, October (+4.1% expected, +4.1% earlier); Real average hourly earnings, year-on-year, October (+0.5% earlier); NFIB Small Business Optimism, October (90.8 ago)

Earning: Aramark (ARMK), Canoo (GOEV) The Home Depot (HD), On Holding AG (ONON)

Wednesday

economic data: Retail Sales, October month-on-month, (-0.3% expected, +0.7% earlier); Retail Sales, ex Auto & Gas, October (+0.2% expected, +0.6% earlier); Producer Price Index, month-on-month, October (+0.1% expected, +0.5% earlier); PPI, y-o-y, October (+1.5% expected; +0.8% before); Core PPI, month-on-month, October (+0.3% expected, +0.3% earlier); Core PPI, y-o-y, October (+2.7% y-o-y); Empire State Manufacturing, November (-2.1 expected, -4.6 earlier); MBA mortgage applications, week ending November 10 (+2.5% earlier);

Earning: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Fiserv (FI), JD.Com (JD), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Target (TGT), TJX Companies (TJX), Xpeng (XPEV)

Thursday

economic data: Initial jobless claims, week ending November 11 (217,000 first); Import prices, month-on-month, October (-0.3% expected, +0.1% earlier); Export prices, month-on-month, October (+0.7% earlier); Industrial production, month-on-month, October (-0.4% expected, +0.3% earlier); Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook, November (-11 expected, -9 earlier); NAHB Housing Market Index (40 expected, 40 before)

Earning: Alibaba (BABA), Applied Materials (AMAT), Dolby (DLB), Gap (GPS), Macy’s (M), Ross Stores (ROST), Walmart (WMT), Warner Music Group (WMG)

Friday

Economic Data: Building permits, October (1.45 million annual rate expected, 1.47 million earlier); Housing starts, October (1.35 million annual rate expected, 1.36 earlier)

Earning: BJ’s Wholesale (BJ)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com