Inflation vs. Deflation: What Each Means for Your Wallet

There has been a large increase in the cost of consumer goods due to rising interest rates as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The brands were able to justify the price increase because the cost of doing business and labor have increased significantly over the past several years. But now, prices are changing and competition among brands is increasing.

It is important to understand how inflation and deflation work to understand how these factors affect your finances.

Investopedia defines inflation as price increases, which is translated as decreasing purchasing power over time.

Meanwhile, Investopedia defines deflation as a temporary slowdown in the pace of price inflation and is used to describe instances when the inflation rate has decreased modestly in the short term.

The main difference between the two is that inflation means a rise in prices, whereas deflation means a slowing down or temporary stoppage of price inflation. In times of inflation, you can expect your purchasing power to decline. But as the economy grows, deflation could allow some financial relief and more deals for consumers.

Brands are reacting to inflation

Yahoo! Finance reported that overall inflation remains stable till September 2023. Consumers have felt the hit to their wallets recently, and inflation has become a hot discussion. But now, as deflation takes effect and consumers start seeing some relief at the register, brands will face challenges to remain competitive.

“From a consumer price perspective, we don’t see much deflation on the horizon. Instead, we see a reduction in inflation with a corresponding increase in promotional activity,” explained Jason English, managing director of the food and beverages team at Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research. This gives value-seeking consumers more opportunities to save money overall.

Why will you likely see more discounts soon?

Many consumer brands have indicated that overall consumer spending remains strong despite the price increases. At the same time, they are also seeing changes in behavior as consumers increasingly look for bargains.

Unilever’s latest earnings report highlights how executives are bracing for inflation and changing the balance of volume and pricing. Despite low inflation, the company’s US market continues to grow. But Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethley indicated that consumers were clearly beginning to show signs of caution.

Michael Farr, chief market strategist at Hightower Advisors and founder and CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington, noted that “There is no question that the consumer’s wallet is being depleted, as evidenced by the increase in credit card balances and, disturbingly, That can be seen from its usage. ‘Buy now, pay later’ for essential items like groceries. Yet, as seen in aggregate demand, the propensity to spend has been resilient.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey highlighted the shift to cost-conscious buyers during the company’s latest earnings call.

“They are looking for value and stocking up on items that are on sale. In these markets, our pricing is largely in place and hopefully we will moderate as we rotate pricing initiatives from last year,” Quincy explained.

At the same time, Coca-Cola rival PepsiCo (PEP) indicated during its earnings call that most buyers remain loyal to its brands, even if some are recalculating their budgets.

“They’re shopping more in dollar stores or in mass or in clubs,” said CEO Ramon Laguarta.

As inflation begins to subside, consumers will not feel the change from lower prices, but rather increased competition between brands.

