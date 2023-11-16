Inflation relief for students, Premier Foods says Super Noodle price to drop below £1

A cup of super noodles will cost less than a pound again, Premier Foods boss Alex Whitehouse said today as the company behind some of Britain’s best-known food brands could start cutting prices due to a slowdown in food inflation. . (Premier Foods/PA)

The cost of many of Premier Foods’ products, from Bisto gravy and Oxo stock cubes to Mr Kipling cakes and ambrosia custard, rose last year as food inflation soared to nearly 20%. But today, the firm said a decline in inflation means it could start tapering off again. It starts with Batchelor’s Super Noodles and Mr. Kipling Slice.

“At the end of the first quarter we said that cost inflation had peaked. Since then we have seen that many but not all costs have started to come down and we have started to reduce the cost of products for the major brands,” he said.

Whitehouse said a cup of the students’ favorite instant noodle brand is selling for £1 at most retailers, but customers should expect the price to drop back to 80 or 90p. A pack of six Mr Kipling slices should drop from £2 to around £1.75.

Other products such as Cadbury cakes, Bisto gravy and ambrosia custard are likely to see cuts as the year goes on.

Whitehouse said: “We know how challenging the last year has been for many consumers and so it is good to see a decline in the rate of input cost inflation. “This now gives us the opportunity to reduce promotional prices on many of our key branded products such as Bachelor’s Super Noodles and Mr. Kipling Slice.”

The slowdown in material costs also means Premier Foods has raised its full-year guidance, now expecting a 10% rise in profits on last year, with first-half profits rising 19% to £67.5 million. It is done. Shares rose 4.1% to 136.4p, valuing the company at £1.2bn.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com