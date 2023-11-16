Inflation is improving in America, public mood is still bad

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) – As families in the U.S. prepare to gather for their Thanksgiving dinners next week, food prices are largely stable for several months, with gasoline prices higher than a year ago. are about 10% lower, and the average cost of most of what goes into the shopping cart has remained virtually unchanged for a year.

But when it comes to public opinion, the continued decline in inflation has not been good news for President Joe Biden or the Federal Reserve. Attitudes towards both have been slipping in light of one unchangeable fact: Goods are more expensive than before the coronavirus pandemic, and will likely remain that way.

“Inflation is falling… but prices are not going down. They are rising at a slower pace,” Fed Governor Christopher Waller said last week when asked at a research conference about the general public’s misgivings. “The feeling right now in people’s minds is that … prices will go back to where they were in 2021. That’s not going to happen. These prices will probably stay there forever.”

The White House and the Fed got some good news on Tuesday when the latest inflation data showed that overall prices did not rise between September and October, cutting the purchasing power of the US dollar by about 15% since Biden took office. There is a rare relief from stagnant growth due to. Assumes office in early 2021.

There are also reasons to think that inflation may continue to decline.

Although the rise in housing costs is proving more persistent than expected, economists at the Fed and Wall Street remain confident that declines are coming in the sector that accounts for a large portion of the consumer price index. Furthermore, recent inflation has been driven by items of auto insurance and services such as video streaming, which will likely prove to be a one-time adjustment with insurers, for example, raising premiums to offset vehicle price increases in the first place that fall. Has gone.

Yet Biden’s disapproval rating has risen to 56%, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in early November, and has remained above 50% since prices rose steadily as the economy emerged from the pandemic. Earlier polls found that about 60% of respondents disapproved of the Democratic president’s handling of inflation and 56% of his handling of the economy, though the results showed a heavy partisan bias. Even with the unemployment rate still low, 46% of respondents disapproved of Biden’s leadership on the job market, while only 41% approved.

The results have not been much better for the Fed. A September Gallup poll found that a record 25% of respondents gave the central bank a “poor” performance rating. Only 36% said he was doing a good or excellent job, the worst performance in a decade.

‘Change is hard’

The findings reinforce a phenomenon that has troubled public officials for decades. When it comes to basic domestic economics, the public has a slow memory of bad news.

For example, through the wild pandemic ride of shutdowns, government stimulus payments and rapid price increases, inflation-adjusted earnings as of last September are about 6% higher than in January 2020, the year before COVID- It was on the eve of the 19 outbreak. In other words, the decline in the purchasing power of the dollar has been more than compensated for by a fatter wallet.

Yet surveys show skepticism continues about what will happen next. Inflation expectations have fallen but remain well above the central bank’s 2% target, according to a New York Fed survey. The same survey showed that a larger share of people, about 31%, expect their household financial situation to be worse a year from now, compared with 28% who were expecting it to get better.

General optimism was the rule before the pandemic, with “somewhat” and “much” better responses typically being two to four times higher than those who expected things to get worse.

But as inflation has risen, the mood has become increasingly pessimistic – for example, the shock of a 20% rise in food prices from March 2021 to 2022 is more echoed by the fact that food costs are almost unchanged in 2023.

“Once these attitudes are established, they are hard to change,” said Jeff Jones, senior editor at Gallup. “We have seen other times when the economy was bad. The negative valuations continue and it will take a fairly long period of consecutive good economic news to turn it back around”.

change focus

While Biden faces reelection in less than 12 months, the Fed prides itself on being free from the influence of elected officials and public sentiment.

After nearly two years of focusing solely on inflation, the focus may begin to shift if economic data continues in the current direction of slow inflation and weak job growth.

Waller and Fed Governor Lisa Cook both took note of the public mood in similar comments last week about expecting prices to fall, which they don’t often do.

But if inflation readings continue to be bearish, the Fed may place more emphasis on maintaining job market strength. Indeed, after the release of CPI data on Tuesday, investors increased bets on a rate cut starting next spring.

“Given that prices will never come down … then the only way to win back the hearts and minds of the public is to ensure that real incomes rise substantially,” Derek Tang, economist at Monetary Policy Analytics, wrote earlier Tuesday. ” data.

“Until inflation picks up again… (the Fed) may choose to ensure that the real sector remains healthy enough to generate income growth so that spending power can increase.”

