Inflation is falling but most Americans say they haven’t noticed

Inflation may be down but not all households are heaving a sigh of relief.

The surging inflation that crippled household budgets over the past few years has technically subsided, but working Americans say they’re feeling no financial relief because their paychecks haven’t kept up.

Nearly 60% of working Americans say their income has fallen below inflation in the past 12 months, according to a new Bankrate survey. This is 55% more than last year. Even among workers who received a raise from their employer or landed a higher-paying job, 53% reported that their earnings increase was less than the average 3% inflation increase in the US in 2023. This is up 50% from last year.

“A gap exists and I think that’s what the staff is telling us,” Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster told CBS MoneyWatch. “Their incomes have gone up and they’re taking advantage of the job market, but prices have gone up even more, so they’re still playing this game of catch-up,” he said.

US consumers continue to spend

Still, even as paychecks slow, Americans are keeping the economy going by spending the dollars they have.

“Consumers are looking to outpace inflation,” Foster said. “Not that they don’t mind, but they’re continuing to spend.”

Economists said Americans have been able to hold on in part because of a strong job market and wage growth, which are stronger now than in recent history. But the Bankrate survey shows that the wage increase is not having the desired impact on workers, especially on low-income people who make less than $50,000 a year.

Americans began feeling the effects of inflation in the first quarter of 2021 as the Federal Reserve began trying to cool the economy after years of lockdowns due to the pandemic. Foster said that year to date in 2021, the price of everyday consumer goods has increased by 16.7%, while wage growth has been about 12.8%.

Foster’s description is consistent with the latest government data showing how much workers’ wages have increased after inflation is taken into account.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, real earnings for a typical hourly worker in October 2022 were $10.96. A year later, in October 2023, the salary has increased by only 0.8% to $11.05. Meanwhile, inflation rose 3.2% during the same period.

To put it bluntly, today’s inflation is relatively lower than it was a year ago – when the rate reached its highest point in 40 years at 9.1% in June 2022. Some economists predict that inflation will fall even further next year, perhaps to 2.4%.

“The inflation fever that has dominated the U.S. economy since the beginning of 2021 appears to be breaking,” Kevin Klisson, business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Tuesday. “The U.S. economy enters the fourth quarter of 2023 with solid momentum and a healthy labor market.”

