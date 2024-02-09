Inflation is back to around 2 percent. Then why is the Federal Reserve not ready to cut rates?

WASHINGTON (AP) — From Wall Street traders to car dealers to home buyers, Americans are eager for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates and lighten the heavy burden on borrowers.

The Fed is widely expected to do so this year – perhaps multiple times. Inflation, as measured by its preferred gauge, rose at an annual rate of about 2 percent in the second half of 2023 – the Fed’s target level. Yet this week, several central bank officials underlined that they were not ready to pull the trigger yet.

With inflation almost under control and interest rates at a 22-year high, why isn’t now the time to cut?

Most Fed policymakers have said they are optimistic that even as the economy and job market grow, inflation pressures will continue to ease. But they also warn that while the economy appears so strong there is a real risk that price rises could accelerate again.

Many officials have said they want more time to see whether inflation will continue to decline. In the meantime, they note, the economy is solid enough that it can move forward without any rate cuts.

“They’re going to be glacial, and will take their time,” said Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at GlobalData TS Lombard. “They’re willing to say, ‘We don’t know, but we can wait so we’ll wait.’ ,

The strength of the economy has also raised questions about how effective the Fed’s 11 rate hikes have been. If very high lending rates are simply controlling the economy, some officials may conclude that higher rates should remain for a longer period of time or that very low rate cuts will be needed.

Meanwhile, the economy’s continued resilience allows them to take a cautious stance. For example, last month, U.S. employers posted a lot of hiring for early 2024, adding 353,000 jobs in January. And the unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, just above a half-century low.

“I don’t think there’s any sense of urgency here,” Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester told reporters Tuesday. Mester is among 12 Fed officials who will vote on interest rate policy this year. “I think later this year, if things develop as expected, we will be able to start lowering the rate.”

Yet there is risk in their caution. At the moment, the economy appears to be on track for a “soft landing”, in which inflation will be defeated without causing a recession or high unemployment. But the longer lending rates remain high, the greater the risk that many companies and consumers will stop borrowing and spending, weakening the economy and potentially going into recession.

Higher rates could also increase the struggles of banks that are struggling with bad commercial real estate loans, which will be harder to refinance at higher rates.

The high cost of borrowing has become a headache for David Kelleher’s Chrysler-Jeep dealership just outside Philadelphia. Just 2 1/2 years ago, Kelleher recalled, his customers could get auto loans for less than 3 percent. Now, they are lucky to get 5.5 percent.

Customers who had a monthly car lease payment of $399 three years ago are finding that now that vehicle prices are much higher and interest rates have increased, their monthly payment on a new car will be closer to $650. This trend is pushing many of their customers toward lower-priced used cars – or not purchasing at all.

“We need the government to look at interest rates … and understand that they have accomplished their goal of reducing inflation,” Kelleher said. “If interest rates can go down, I think we’ll start selling more cars.”

Kelleher is likely to get his wish by May or June, when most economists expect the Fed to begin lowering its benchmark rate, now at about 5.4 percent. In December, all but two of the 19 policymakers participating in the Fed’s policy discussion said they expected the central bank to cut rates this year. (Twelve of those 19 actually get a chance to vote on rate policies each year.)

Yet, by some measures, economic growth has accelerated since then. In the last three months of last year, the economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.3 percent annual rate. Surveys of manufacturers and service-providers such as retailers, banks and shippers also showed that business increased last month.

Collectively, the latest reports suggest that the economy is not headed for a soft landing, but rather what some economists call “no landing.” By this he means a scenario in which the economy remains strong and inflation remains a persistent threat, potentially above the Fed’s target. Under this scenario, the Fed would feel forced to keep rates high for a longer period of time.

Powell said last week that the Fed wants to see continued “strong growth,” but that a strong economy risks increasing inflation.

“I think there is a risk … that inflation will increase,” Powell said. “I think the bigger risk is that it will meaningfully stabilize at a level above 2 percent. … That’s why we’ve kept our options open here and why we’re not rushing out.”

Other officials this week stressed that the Fed is trying to balance the risks of cutting rates too soon — which could cause inflation to accelerate again — and keeping rates high for too long, Due to which recession may occur.

“At some point, it may be appropriate to lower rates given the continued softness in inflation and labor markets,” recently appointed Fed Governor Andrea Kugler said in her first public speech on Wednesday. “On the other hand, if progress on deflation stalls, it may be appropriate to keep the target range stable at its current level for a longer period of time.”

Some analysts have pointed to signs that the economy is becoming more productive or efficient, allowing it to grow faster without increasing inflation. Yet productivity data is extremely difficult to measure, and any meaningful improvements may not become apparent for years.

Still, Eric Swanson, an economist at the University of California, Irvine, said, “It’s possible the economy could take interest rates higher in 2019 than before the pandemic.”

If so, it could not only delay the Fed’s rate cut, but also result in a lower rate cut. Fed officials are still saying they plan to cut rates perhaps three times this year, down from the five or six projected by some market analysts.

