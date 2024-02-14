According to Euromonitor International, London was the world’s No. 2 most visited city in 2023.

Carl Hendon moment | getty images

Economists polled by Reuters had produced a consensus forecast of 4.2% year-on-year growth for January and -0.3% for the month.

“The largest contributions to the monthly changes in the annual rates of both the CPIH and CPI came from housing and household services (mainly higher gas and electricity charges), while the largest declines were contributed by furniture and household goods, and food and non-alcohol beverages. came from substances,” the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

The closely watched core CPI figure – which excludes volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices – came in at an annual 5.1%, below the consensus estimate of 5.2%. On a monthly basis, core CPI fell to -0.9%, below the -0.8% forecast.

“Inflation never comes in a perfect straight line, but the plan is working; we have made huge progress in bringing inflation down to 11%, and the Bank of England estimates it will fall to around 2% within a few months.” It will be done,” Britain’s Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

The annual rate of CPI goods slowed to 1.8% from 1.9%, but price pressures remained hot in the services industry, with the annual rate of CPI services increasing from 6.4% to 6.5%.

Britain ‘winning its battle’ against inflation

“The latest inflation print is another reflection of what’s happening in the labor market: A tight labor supply is keeping wage growth high and thus underlying inflation pressures,” said Marion Amiot, senior European economist at S&P Global Ratings. “, especially in services.”

“That said, recent developments will continue to push inflation downwards. In addition to the decline in energy, food and producer prices, the decline in vacancies and the easing of wage pressures are positive signals for the Bank of England, that tight financing “Conditions are reducing labor demand.”

The UK has lagged its peers in reducing inflation, but headline CPI is on track for a modest decline since a peak of 11.1% year-on-year in October 2022.

The British economy has so far managed to avoid recession despite a sharp increase in interest rates by the Bank of England as it tried to reduce inflation. The labor market and wage growth, meanwhile, have moderated but will remain uncomfortably strong for the central bank, which aims to get inflation back to its 2% target.

However, the economy is expected to enter a mild technical recession in the fourth quarter, with preliminary estimates due Thursday morning.

Suren Thiru, ICAEW economics director, said Wednesday’s lower-than-expected figures were evidence that Britain is close to winning its battle against rising inflation.

“Inflation’s journey to the Bank of England’s 2% target should now accelerate, with a big drop in energy bills from April and lower food costs driving inflation down significantly by the spring,” Thiru said by email.

“While core and services inflation remain uncomfortably high, weak labor demand, slow wage growth and a struggling economy mean they should fall back this year.”

Yet he cautioned that, while the Bank of England is expected to start cutting interest rates in the summer, any announcement of tax cuts in the government’s spring budget statement next month could push the central bank to keep policy tight for longer. There would be a risk of inciting

Source: www.cnbc.com