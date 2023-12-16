Inflation has calmed down to a great extent. So why do things still seem so expensive?

Inflation has largely subsided in recent months, yet many people are still paying more for many things. This is because lower inflation doesn’t actually mean that prices are falling – it just means that prices are rising more slowly. And this is a good thing for the economy.



This is a big reason why people are unhappy about the economy, as a recent Gallup poll showed, even though by many measures the economy is actually performing quite well.

This is a big reason why people are unhappy about the economy, as a recent Gallup poll showed, even though by many measures the economy is actually performing quite well.

So what does it really mean when inflation is declining?

Simply put, falling inflation, or “deflation,” means that prices are rising more slowly than before. It’s a good thing. Grocery prices have risen less than 2% in the past 12 months, compared with a 12% increase last year, sending many people into supermarkets reeling.

However, many people want to see “deflation”, when prices actually go down. However, falling prices are generally not good for the economy.

Here are four things to keep in mind.

don’t destroy deflation

Inflation has fallen sharply – from a peak of 9.1% last year to just 3.1% in November.

This is providing a lot of relief to the Federal Reserve, although policy makers still want inflation to come down further.

On Wednesday, the Fed signaled it could start cutting interest rates next year, sending the stock market into a tailspin. However, Fed officials know many Americans aren’t celebrating right now.

“Most Americans are just not looking for deflation,” Fed Governor Lisa Cook said during a speech at Duke University last month. “They’re looking for deflation. They want these prices to go back to where they were before the pandemic.”

People generally welcome falling prices of things, like eggs for example. But when price declines become widespread they can be a sign of economic distress.



Cook said she understands that sentiment and hears similar complaints from her own family.

But deflation is not the Fed’s goal. The central bank actually prefers rising prices, as long as they rise slowly enough that people don’t have to worry about them.

Why are falling prices not necessarily good?

Falling prices may seem like a good thing, but widespread price cutting – what economists call “deflation” – is usually a symptom of an economic crisis.

Japan has been struggling with deflation since the early 1990s, which has led to slow economic growth for years.

The US experienced deflation in the early months of the pandemic, and it was not pleasant. Prices fell because people were stuck at home, unable to go shopping or go out to restaurants. Sure, gasoline was cheap, but only because most people weren’t driving anywhere.

If deflation becomes severe, it could adversely affect the broader economy. Although it’s always fun to find a discount, when prices are constantly falling, it discourages consumption – the biggest engine of American economic growth. If washing machines are going to get cheaper next year then why buy today?

That’s why the Fed’s target for inflation is not zero but 2%, with prices rising fast enough to avoid deflation but so slowly that most people don’t spend much time thinking about it.

some prices Are it’s falling

The inflation rate – 3.1% in November – tells us that overall prices are still rising.

But this data is compiled from thousands of individual prices, some of which are going down while others are going up.

For example, the price of eggs has fallen by more than 22% in the last year. Air fares have fallen by more than 12%. At the same time, the price of smartphones has declined by 14 percent.

Some of these price declines mark the end of earlier price increases. For example, egg prices soared when avian flu hit the country’s poultry houses, then dropped back down as egg-laying flocks recovered.

Other prices are adjusted to improve quality. A smartphone today may sell for the same price as it did two years ago, but if today’s phone has a better camera, that can be counted as a price reduction.

In any given month, some goods and services will see “deflation”, but this is usually offset by rising prices of other goods.

Salary increase will help

Inflation is especially troublesome when the cost of living rises faster than people’s paychecks, and families struggle just to maintain their standard of living, let alone get ahead. This was the situation for many in 2022, when inflation reached its highest level in four decades.

However, average wages have risen faster than prices over the past seven months. If this continues, workers should be able to gain ground.

“That could help improve people’s mood,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week.

Of course, most people consider salary increases as a reward for their hard work, whereas price increases are something that is imposed on them.

Still, the trend in which wages are exceeding inflation should produce a pleasing outcome over time – and ultimately, perhaps, make people feel less jittery about the economy.

