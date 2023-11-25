Inflation forecast at lowest level in 2021 could help end hike: Eco Week

(Bloomberg) — Inflation gauges in the U.S. and euro zone are set to show the smallest annual increase since early or mid-2021, bolstering sentiment that interest rates will not be raised again.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred measures will be published on Thursday, with the personal consumption expenditure price index rising 3.1% in October from a year earlier. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel and is considered a better gauge of underlying inflation, is expected to climb 3.5%.

Euro-zone data for November, also due on Thursday, will likely show inflation at 2.7%, the lowest since July 2021. The underlying measure is seen slowing to 3.9%.

Despite the deflation progress, officials on both sides of the Atlantic insist they want to see more evidence to confirm that consumer prices are permanently under control. On Friday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that “we are certainly not declaring victory.”

Fed officials are united on a strategy of being thoughtful about the path of policy. Minutes from their last meeting showed they focused on how higher rates are beginning to affect households and businesses.

The Fed will release its Beige Book of economic conditions and anecdotes from across the country on Wednesday.

The US personal income and expenditure report is projected to show only modest progress in inflation-adjusted consumer outlays. The slowdown in demand in October helped explain forecasts for a slowdown in the economy after growth in the third quarter.

“The pace of inflation slowed in October, which should allow the Fed to keep inflation on hold through the end of the year.”

-Anna Wong, Stuart Paul, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou, economists. For full analysis, click here

The government released its first revision of third-quarter gross domestic product on Wednesday, ahead of the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey forecasting 5% growth. Initial estimates of corporate profits are also expected.

Other US data in the coming week include new home sales in October, consumer confidence in November, weekly jobless claims and a key manufacturing survey.

Further north, Canada will release third-quarter gross domestic product data that may reveal whether it has entered a recession, although economists expect there will be at least minimal growth. The jobs number for November will be the last major data point before the Bank of Canada’s rate decision on Dec. 6.

Elsewhere, the Paris-based OECD presents a new set of forecasts, Lagarde speaks to European lawmakers, and central banks from New Zealand to South Korea are expected to keep rates on hold.

Asia

Central bank governors are expected to gather earlier in the week as part of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Global Financial Summit and the Bank for International Settlements conference.

The Chinese Purchasing Managers’ Index will begin publishing at the end of the week, with the data closely watched by investors for signs of improvement in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea is expected to keep rates steady on Thursday, even though it faces a difficult policy environment where inflation remains stagnant, growth is weak and household debt is rising.

South Korea is also set to report on trade data on Friday, one of the first to provide a look at how global demand fared in November.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and the Bank of Thailand are set to make their latest rate decisions on Wednesday, while India will report third quarter gross domestic product the same day.

Several Asian countries from India to Vietnam to Indonesia will report manufacturing PMI data on Friday, providing a broad sense of how the region’s economies are faring.

Bank of Japan board members will talk to business leaders and hold press conferences on Wednesday and Thursday amid continued speculation over the timing of policy normalization.

Following data on the Japanese economy’s decline in the third quarter, the country will report industrial production and retail sales data on Thursday, as well as labor and business spending data on Friday.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Lagarde’s testimony in the European Parliament on Monday will give investors something to trade off ahead of the inflation data.

The numbers will follow national reports starting on Wednesday, which are expected to show concurrent declines in most major economies, albeit at different levels.

While Spanish inflation may have accelerated, in France it is seen to weaken to 4.1%, and in Germany the result is also expected to be 2.7% lower. Italian price growth is expected to fall further short of the ECB’s target of 1.1%.

Several reports may be released by rating companies on Friday. Among them, S&P Global Ratings is about to publish a view on France, and Scope Ratings may do the same for Italy.

In the UK, it is expected to be a quiet week for data, with a number of Bank of England policy makers including Governor Andrew Bailey due to attend.

Third-quarter GDP may reveal a slowdown on Wednesday, after Sweden’s Riksbank surprised investors by halting a rate hike on Thursday. Economic weakness was one argument economists gave for keeping borrowing costs down — although Governor Eric Thedin has not closed the door to another hike.

Meanwhile, Swiss data on Friday could show the economy returned to modest growth over the same period after stalling over the past three months.

Turning east, Poland will publish inflation, which stands at 6.6% – more than double that of the neighboring euro zone. GDP figures in the Czech Republic may show a recession.

In Israel, analysts expect the base rate to remain at 4.75% on Monday as the central bank continues to support the currency. The shekel has recouped all losses since Israel’s war with Hamas began in early October, but authorities may avoid cutting rates until next year.

On the same day, Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, is set to leave borrowing costs unchanged.

Mauritius is also set to keep rates steady on Tuesday as inflation fell below the central bank’s 2% to 5% target range earlier than expected. And with inflation rising again, borrowing costs in gas-rich Mozambique are also likely to remain unchanged on Wednesday.

Latin America

Latin America has a light economic calendar in the week ahead, including mid-month consumer price index increases in Brazil and inflation reports from Mexico’s central bank.

Brazil’s mid-November inflation report on Tuesday is expected to have fallen further from a year earlier, justifying the central bank’s pledge to cut rates by at least two more half-percentage points.

Mexico releases its inflation report the next day. The document, which usually brings revisions to growth estimates, may shed light on the timing of the much-awaited monetary easing cycle.

The central bank has signaled a rate cut is imminent, but the latest economic activity data, including third-quarter GDP figures released on Friday, showed that Latin America’s second-largest economy is performing better than economists had forecast.

Read more: Mexico’s Cenbank warns of inflation risks amid strong demand

Chile publishes several activity and production reports starting on Thursday, the most important being Friday’s Imsec index of economic activity for October. The indicator, considered a proxy for GDP, posted its biggest gain in eight months in September, surprising economists.

Also on Friday, Brazil releases industrial production for October, while Mexico publishes remittances data for the same month.

– With assistance from Monique Vanek, Piotr Skolimowski, Yuko Takeo, Molly Smith and Laura Dhillon Kane.

