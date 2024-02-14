Inflation stood at four percent in January, surprising economists who had expected it to rise at the beginning of the year due to higher energy prices.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the consumer price index (CPI) fell to four per cent in January, undermining expectations for the city’s 4.2 per cent growth.

Core inflation – which strips out volatile components and is seen as a more accurate measure of inflationary pressures – came in at 5.1 percent. Economists had expected it to rise to 5.2 percent from 5.1 percent last month.

Although inflation remained stable this morning, it has declined sharply over the past few months and is expected to continue to decline in the coming months. Bank of England forecasts suggest inflation will return to two percent in the second quarter of this year due to a sharp fall in energy prices.

The sharp decline has prompted policymakers to signal that a rate cut could come later this year. The bank’s chief economist Hugh Pill confirmed that the cut was a matter of “when rather than if”.

After four consecutive holds, the benchmark bank rate is currently 5.25 percent, raised by 0.1 percent at the end of 2021.

However, policymakers have resisted any imminent easing of monetary policy, warning that domestic inflation pressures will remain elevated.

Data released yesterday showed that wage growth remains quite high. Regular pay fell 6.2 percent in the final quarter of last year, more than the Bank of England’s own forecast of six percent.

Meanwhile, unemployment also came down to 3.8 percent less than expected. This points to the possibility of continued wage pressure due to the tight labor market.

The market expects the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates in May and expects three rate cuts during the year.

