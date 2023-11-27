Inflation fears explain a glaring mystery of the housing market

Boyle/Getty Images)Getty Images

Housing has become increasingly expensive. According to the National Association of Realtors, Mortgage rates have increased by an average of more than a full percentage point over the past 12 months. The average price of a house has also increased. Measured overall and by household income, the association’s statisticians estimate that home ownership affordability for the average American has declined by about 10% over the past year and is today at its lowest level since 2011. . Economics 101 would tell us that demand must be slack. Nevertheless, home sales continue to increase. The Census Bureau reports that sales of privately owned homes decreased slightly in October, the most recent period for which data is available, but remained about 18% above year-ago levels. Sales have stalled because Americans are still very concerned about inflation, disregarding the standard price theory.

In fact, the behavior of the housing market, more than any other economic measurement, announces that Americans, although aware of the recent decline in inflation rates, are worried that the economy is too far out of business. They fear the rising cost of living and they act out and secure that fear by turning to the best inflation hedge available to them – home ownership, even if it means stretching their household budgets to the limit . Some homeowners may quote numbers, but the history of past great inflations guides their decisions. From the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, the heavy burden of 6.2% inflation per year tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was still better than the 8.7% increase in residential real estate values ​​recorded by the Census Bureau. The 2.5 percentage point difference far exceeds the burden of paying for mortgage rates that reached double digits during that time.

For others, the argument for ownership is compelling in a different way, even if it means paying higher mortgage rates and stretching the household budget to do so. Once a home is secured, whether financed by a cash purchase or a fixed-rate mortgage, even a high rate one, the family has priced out a major budget item – shelter – a big one. Relax when people fear that all other prices will increase unexpectedly. For those who are wary of inflation — and that’s most people outside the White House — the peace of mind bought this way is worth the budget strain. Affordability issues may prevent purchasing on the desired scale or in the desired location, but these benefits justify the decline in price distribution. And despite rising costs, such purchases have maintained demand.

Despite this support for demand, prices might have risen had it not been for the fact that supply had also declined. It seems that existing owners, particularly those who bought at the very low mortgage rates that prevailed until last year, have no desire to walk away from such benefits. If for some reason, they need to change residence, they stick to the original mortgage and the house it is attached to and rent out the property, with national rents recorded at 11 between 2021 and 2022. are further encouraged by the % increase. Their new location until conditions become more favorable for new purchases. Then they sell the old house to buy a new house. At the same time, home builders have cut back on construction of single-family homes, about 4.4% from last year, the Census Bureau reports, and some, noting earlier increases in rents, Have turned to construction of rental properties. Together, this shift by builders and the relative slowdown in the supply of owner-occupied housing available for sale has driven prices up in this sector of the market, while bringing a powerful upward trend in rents this year to an abrupt halt.

As is often the case, the matter is more complex than simple supply-demand-price considerations, especially in a product like housing that lasts much longer than a haircut. If and when inflation fears subside and the Federal Reserve begins lowering interest rates, matters will seem equally confusing because this confluence of motivations works in opposite ways.

