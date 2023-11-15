Inflation falls to 4.6% as Rishi Sunak pledges to halve it

Rishi Sunak kept his promise to halve inflation this year as it fell to 4.6% in October.

The figure revealed on Wednesday – down from September’s 6.7% – marks the lowest inflation rate in two years. Mr Sunak promised to halve inflation to below 5.4% by the end of the year.

Responding to the latest figures, the Prime Minister said, ‘Inflation works like a tax. It eats away at the pounds in your pocket, affecting the price of your food shop, your mortgage, the size of your pension pot. This is why halving inflation has been my first priority.

“Bringing it down involves tough decisions and fiscal discipline.

“But while it is welcome news that prices are no longer rising so quickly, we know that many people are continuing to struggle, which is why we must maintain the path to getting inflation back to 2%. “

However, the Prime Minister may struggle to deliver on some of his other five key promises, particularly to cut the NHS waiting list, which has reached above 7.7 million and is about to cross the Channel. To “stop small boats”.

The latter could be affected by whether the Supreme Court on Wednesday supports or overturns an Appeals Court ruling that the government’s flagship Rwandan deportation plan, meant to try to control immigration, is unlawful.

The other two pledges are to achieve economic growth, which is currently stalled, and to cut the country’s debt.

The decline in inflation last month was partly due to an 11.1% rise in prices from a year earlier, the highest in nearly 40 years, and rising energy costs due to Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war, and the recovery from Covid. Economies faced supply constraints. ,

Last year energy bills for the typical household were capped at £2,500, but this year, as prices have fallen, industry regulator Ofgem has capped bills for the typical household at £1,834.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics, said: “Inflation fell significantly this month as the energy price range eased slightly this year after a huge rise in energy costs last year.

“After rising this time last year, food prices were little changed this month, while hotel prices fell, both of which helped push inflation to the lowest rate in two years.

“The cost of goods coming out of factories increased this month. However, annual growth was slightly negative, led by petroleum and basic metal products.”

While inflation has fallen back and is below average wage growth, many households are still under intense financial pressure due to high mortgage rates and rents.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves responded: “The fall in inflation will come as some relief to families struggling with the cost of living. But now is not the time for Conservative ministers to take out the champagne corks and pat themselves on the back.

“After thirteen years of economic failure under the Conservatives, the situation for working people is worse with higher mortgage bills, prices in shops still rising and inflation double the Bank of England’s target.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “Rishi Sunak congratulating himself on today’s figures will be comforting to all the hard-working people who are still bearing the brunt of this Conservative chaos.

“For months, people across the country have been finding their pay checks being squeezed from all sides, every spare penny being wiped out. From the ever-increasing cost of the weekly shop to skyrocketing mortgage payments.”

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said: “The fall in CPI inflation from 6.7 per cent in September to 4.6 per cent in October is slightly larger than expected… and brings inflation slightly closer to rates.” The US (3.2 per cent) and Euro-zone (2.9 per cent)…and in some parts expectations will rise that the Bank of England will cut interest rates by the middle of next year.

“Most of the decline was due to fluctuations in utilities inflation…The decline in food inflation from 12.3 per cent in September to 10.1 per cent in October also played a role in the decline in overall CPI inflation. And all key indicators suggest that food price inflation will continue to decline, although it may still be around eight percent in December.

Samuel Toombs, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The October consumer prices report should raise expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be able to lower the bank rate in around six months’ time.”

They estimate that inflation will decline to about 3.5 percent by next March and then average about 2.7 percent in the second half of 2024.

“We believe the MPC meeting in May would have made enough progress towards the 2 per cent target to reduce the bank rate to 5 per cent and ultimately to 4.5 per cent by the end of next year,” he said. Said.

Suren Thiru, economics director at accountancy organization ICAEW, said: “This dramatic decline shows that the UK has turned a corner in its fight against rising inflation, particularly given the decline in core inflation, which indicates That underlying price pressures are also easing.

“Although the Prime Minister has achieved his target of halving inflation this year, this is due more to pressure on prices from falling energy costs and rising interest rates than to any government action.”

Paul Novak, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Arbitrary inflation targets are no cause for self-congratulation. “The UK has the highest inflation in the G7. “Bills and prices are sky-high and still rising.”

Source: uk.news.yahoo.com