Inflation falls sharply in Britain, PM says pledge has been ‘fulfilled’

Britain’s inflation fell sharply last month to the lowest level in two years as the Prime Minister said his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year had been “met”.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, consumer price index inflation stood at 4.6% in October, up from 6.7% in September.

Inflation slowed after energy prices rose last year.

Last year energy bills for the typical household were capped at £2,500, but this year, as prices have fallen, industry regulator Ofgem has capped bills for the typical household at £1,834.

The slow inflation was also driven by house prices, which saw the lowest CPI rate since records began in 1950.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “In January I made it my top priority to halve inflation this year. I did this because there is no doubt that this is the best way to reduce the cost of living and give families financial security.

“Today, we have fulfilled that pledge.”

Mr Sunak promised to halve inflation to below 5.4% by the end of the year.

October’s CPI figure is the lowest level since October 2021, when the CPI stood at 4.2%.

Food and non-alcohol beverage inflation fell to its lowest level since June last year, providing some relief to households strained by the high cost of living.

Suren Thiru, economics director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “Although the Prime Minister has achieved his target of halving inflation this year, falling energy costs and rising interest rates will continue to put downward pressure on prices. It is done.” Better than any government action.”

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the government should not “toss champagne corks” about a fall in inflation, as people are still struggling with the cost of living.

(PA Graphics)

“After 13 years of economic failure under the Conservatives, working people are worse off with high mortgage bills, shop prices are still rising and inflation is double the Bank of England’s target,” he said.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation fell significantly this month as the energy price range eased slightly this year after a huge rise in energy costs last year.

“After rising this time last year, food prices were little changed this month, while hotel prices fell, both of which helped push inflation to the lowest rate in two years.

“The cost of goods coming out of factories increased month on month. However, annual growth was slightly negative, led by petroleum and basic metal products.

The latest data also showed that the CPI measure of inflation including housing costs (CPIH) stood at 4.7% last month, down from 6.3% in September.

Meanwhile the Retail Price Index (RPI) declined to 6.1% from 8.9% last month.

