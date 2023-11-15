Inflation fell sharply in October due to falling energy prices, prompting a boost from the Bank of England and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, the consumer price index (CPI) fell to 4.6 per cent in October, down from 6.7 per cent a month earlier.

Economists expected inflation to fall to 4.7 percent in October.

“Inflation fell significantly this month as the energy price range eased slightly this year after a huge rise in energy costs last year,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.

The sharp decline means Sunak is almost certain to meet his target of halving inflation by the end of the year. At the beginning of the year it was a little more than 10 percent.

Although the Bank of England has kept interest rates on hold for two consecutive meetings, members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have been warning that more needs to be done to tackle inflation.

In its November monetary policy report, the bank projected that inflation would remain above its target until the end of 2025. The MPC said monetary policy needs to be “restrictive for an extended period”.

Mark Taheny, senior director at corporate finance consultancy Centrus, warned that there was a risk the data could be skewed by events beyond the bank’s control.

“Geopolitical factors will continue to play a big role in the energy market, so businesses should be mindful of potential shocks in the coming months. “As commodity prices are more volatile than ever, they are becoming increasingly headline dependent, increasing fears that we are one bad headline away from a significant daily move,” he said this morning.

While the Bank’s chief economist Hugh Pill suggested a rate cut could come as soon as next summer, Andrew Bailey insisted it is “too early” to be talking about interest rate cuts.

Inflation is expected to remain stable through 2024 due to the strong labor market. Data released yesterday showed wages continued to rise at record levels, although the rate of increase has slowed slightly.

More to follow

