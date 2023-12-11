Inflation expected to ease further last month as energy prices fall

On Tuesday, investors will digest one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision: November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The inflation report, to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show headline inflation of 3.1%, a slight decline from the 3.2% annual rise in prices in October, according to Bloomberg estimates. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices are expected to remain stable for the second consecutive month.

According to Bank of America, the key data is likely to lead to a modest rise in annual prices due to lower energy costs.

The bank expects a monthly decline of 3.5% in energy prices, after a 2.5% decline in October. This decline will be due to the decline in gas prices, which had fallen sharply during the month of November.

On a “core” basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in November are expected to rise 4.0% from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg data – which is on par with the annual increase seen in October. . Monthly core prices are expected to climb 0.3%, slightly more than October’s 0.2% monthly rise.

Michael Gapen, a U.S. economist at Bank of America, said higher prices for “volatile” categories like home-stays and used cars should lead to a “stronger core,” as both of those categories saw prices decline in October. Went.

“We expect used car prices to rise as wholesale prices temporarily rose in both August and September amid concerns over a UAW strike. Meanwhile, we expect used car prices to rise due to expectations of a massive stay away from home. “Housing increases are expected to decline in October,” Gapen wrote in a note on Monday ahead of the report.

Still, “aside from these swing factors, we expect the data to be relatively supportive of deflation,” the analyst said.

To increase or not to increase?

Although inflation remains well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, investors are largely betting that the Federal Reserve will not raise rates in December – especially after recent dovish rhetoric from Federal Reserve officials.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said late last month that he was “very confident” that interest rates were at the right level to prevent inflation.

As of Monday afternoon, markets were pricing in a nearly 100% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged in December, according to data from CME Group.

The market expects the central bank to start cutting rates at its March meeting, giving about a 40% chance of a rate cut.

However, Bank of America does not expect the Fed to make its first rate cut before June.

“In recent days, the market has priced in a higher probability of a first cut in March, especially after Governor Waller’s comments, which were considered dovish,” Gappen wrote.

“We think this may be too early given our labor market and inflation outlook. Of course, if the data (labor, activity and inflation) come in weaker than we expect, a cut is likely shortly after March. “

