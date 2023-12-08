Inflation expectations hit lowest level in more than two years

Americans are feeling increasingly better about inflation.

The latest consumer sentiment survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumers expect inflation to be 3.1% a year, a significant decline from last month’s expectation of 4.5%. December’s reading is the lowest since March 2021 and slightly above the 2.3% to 3.0% range seen in the two years before the pandemic.

Long-term inflation expectations fell to 2.8% from 3.2% in November, the highest reading since 2011.

The overall consumer sentiment index rose 13% in December after four consecutive months of decline. Sentiment stood at 69.4, up from November’s reading of 59.8 and the highest reading since August.

Shares rose after print, with all three major averages reversing day’s losses and moving into positive territory.

Consumers’ optimistic reports about the economy match other recent data. Gas prices have reached their lowest level in 2023. Inflation is falling faster than expected, and Friday’s November jobs report showed unemployment declined after hitting high levels over the past several months.

The latest reading of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that consumer prices were unchanged from the previous month in October. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge, the personal consumer expenditures (PCE) index, showed prices rising at the slowest pace in more than two years.

With the labor market cooling but jobs still growing and inflation declining, markets have increasingly bet that inflation can fall to the Fed’s 2% target without the economy slipping into recession.

“While the low inflation readings of the past few months are welcome, this progress must continue if we are to reach our 2 percent target,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a speech on December 1.

