November 15, 2023
Inflation eases but consumer prices remain high


As the holidays approach, consumers are keeping an eye on inflation with the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing that while rates are slowing, overall prices on things like groceries are still high. NBC’s Christine Romans broke it down for November today. 15, 2023

