Inflation decreased in October - Business News

Inflation eased in October based on new year-on-year data released on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.2% year-on-year in October, down from a 3.7% year-on-year rise in September.

Core CPI rose 4.0% in the 12 months ending October.

Inflation eased but was still above the Fed’s 2% target, according to the year-on-year change in the consumer price index, or CPI, for October.

The consumer price index rose 3.2% year over year in October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday.

The 3.3% year-on-year increase in October was below forecasts, and the increase is down from September’s 3.7% year-on-year increase. September’s change was similar to a 3.7% increase in August, based on not seasonally adjusted data.

Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted CPI data in October neither rose nor fell from the previous month, with a change of 0.0%. Growth was forecast at 0.1%. This change follows a 0.4% increase in September.

The core CPI, which is an index excluding food and energy, rose 4.0% in the year ending October. This increase is just below the 4.1% increase seen in the year ending in September. Growth of 4.1% was also forecast.

Core CPI rose 0.2% from September to October, down from a 0.3% increase from August to September. It was again expected to increase by 0.3% every month.

“The index for shelter continued to rise in October, offset by a decline in the gasoline index, resulting in the seasonally adjusted index remaining unchanged for the month,” a news release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday said.

The shelter index rose 6.7% for the 12 months ending in October based on seasonally adjusted data, meaning it is still slowing. Based on seasonally adjusted data, the index rose 0.3% month on month, down from its prior increase of 0.6%.

The food index did not see as large an increase as the shelter index, increasing by 3.3% year-on-year.

October saw a 4.5% year-on-year decline in the energy index. The index also fell 2.5% in October from the previous month.

Fuel oil declined 21.4% year over year, while all types of gasoline declined 5.3%.

Additionally, after various month-over-month increases, the gasoline index actually fell. It declined by 5.0% in October compared to the previous month.

David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, wrote in a note ahead of the CPI release that looking broadly at the CPI data alone, “the path to lower inflation remains intact.”

“October’s global composite PMI came in at 50.0 – the lowest reading since January – while supply chain pressures are easing,” Kelly said. “New data on global food commodity prices, energy prices, hotel rates and used car prices all suggest weakening inflation, as did the October jobs report indicating a continued slowdown in wage growth.” Is.”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at a policy panel on November 9 that the Federal Open Market Committee is “committed to achieving a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough to get inflation down to 2% over time; we “We are not confident that we have achieved such a stance.”

Powell said, “If it is appropriate to tighten the policy further, we will not hesitate to do so.” “However, we will continue to proceed with caution, allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data and the risk of excessive strictness.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com