Inflation data tests stock market rally: What to know this week

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure will be the main hurdle for stock market bulls looking to extend the recent rally in the coming week.

On Thursday morning the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index for October will be released, and economists expect “core” PCE inflation – the Fed’s preferred gauge – to have risen 3.5% year-on-year last month.

The economic calendar will also include updates on manufacturing activity, consumer confidence and home prices.

On the corporate side, quarterly reports are expected from Salesforce (CRM), Snowflake (SNOW), Okta (OKTA), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL), Kroger (KR), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA).

Stocks edged out a holiday-shortened trading week, with OpenAI and Nivida (NVDA) capturing investors’ attention with leadership play in its latest quarterly report. All three major averages closed up about 1% in three and a half days of trading.

inflation in focus

Broadly speaking, the week ahead will provide a test for the current market as stocks ended Friday headed for their best monthly gains in more than a year.

Thursday’s inflation readings will provide one last chance for economic data to derail the prevailing narrative, giving a boost to stocks that the U.S. economy may be headed toward a “soft landing,” in which inflation falls without a serious economic slowdown from the central bank. 2% will fall short of the target.

Recent economic data has fallen in line with that path, putting beaten-down sectors of the stock market like small-cap stocks and meme stocks into rally mode.

This data also raised expectations for the Fed, with the market now pricing in only a 12% chance that the Fed will raise rates again, according to data from CME Group.

Economists expect annual inflation according to the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge – “core” PCE – to hit 3.5% in October. Over the past month, economists expect “core” PCE to have increased by 0.2%.

In a note to clients this month, JPMorgan’s chief U.S. economist Michael Ferroli said this 0.2% monthly increase “would leave 3- and 6-month annualized gains at 2.5% and 2.6%,” compared with the Fed’s 2%. Quite close. The target has been set to show a 12 month profit for October.

“Those increases are close enough to the Fed’s 2% inflation target that the FOMC is likely to stick with most policy and accomplish the task of bringing inflation back to target by cooling labor market activity,” Ferroli said. “We believe the Fed’s next move is toward easier policy, but not until 3Q24.”

Earlier this month, stocks surged and bonds rallied – pushing yields lower – after the October consumer price index showed inflation slowed last month.

software, soft sales

On the corporate side, analysis of quarterly results will give investors a chance to take a look at consumer health, the state of software demand, and whether AI is moving the needle for these business customers.

Foot Locker, Ulta Beauty and Dollar Tree will be closely watched for any forecasts regarding the holiday season and for commentary on whether increased interest rates and a soft labor market may prompt consumers to trade down. Have been.

Salesforce’s guidance for the current quarter will be scrutinized by the Street, with Goldman Sachs analysts noting this is the period when customers decide on renewals and add-ons for next year’s service.

Wall Street analysts expect the company’s results to show how companies that pay for cloud services or tools like Slack are reacting to the price increase. The update will also be in focus on the demand for Salesforce’s AI products.

“Clients continue to optimize spend, reduce shelf wear, and prioritize software that provides near-term value creation, resulting in a challenging demand environment. [Salesforce],” Citi analyst Tyler Radke wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

Results from Workday, Intuit, Snowflake and Okta should follow a similar theme in the coming week.

weekly calendar

monday

economic data:Dallas Fed manufacturing activity (-16 expected, -19.2 earlier); New home sales, October (723,000 annual rate expected, 759,000 earlier); New home sales, month-on-month, October (-4.8% expected, +12.3% earlier)

Income: Zscaler (ZS)

Tuesday

economic data: Conference Board consumer confidence, November (101 expected, 102.6 earlier); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller, 20-City Composite Home Price Index, month-to-month, September (+0.9% expected, +1.01% prior); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index, year-to-date, September (+4.2% expected, +2.16% prior)

Income: CrowdStrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intuit (INTU), Workday (WDAY)

Wednesday

economic data: MBA mortgage applications, week ending Nov. 24 (+3.0% earlier); Month-on-Month Wholesale Inventories, October (+0.2% y-o-y); 3rd quarter GDP, second estimate (+5.0% annual rate expected, +4.9% earlier); 3rd quarter personal consumption, second estimate (+2.4% annual expected; +2.4% earlier)

Income: Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL), Five Below (FIVE), Hormel Foods (HRL), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Okta (OKTA), Petco (WOOF), Snowflake (SNOW), Salesforce (CRM), Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

Thursday

economic data: Initial jobless claims, week ending Nov. 25 (218,000 expected, 209,000 earlier); Continuing jobless claims, week ended November 18 (1.87 million expected, 1.84 million earlier); Personal income, month-on-month, October (+0.2% expected, +0.3% earlier); Personal spending, month-on-month, October (+0.2% expected, +0.7% earlier); PCE inflation, month-on-month, October (+0.1% expected, + 0.4% before); PCE inflation, year-on-year, October (+3.1% expected, +3.4% earlier); “Core” PCE, month-on-month, October (+0.2% expected, +0.3% previously); “Core” PCE, year-on-year, October (+3.5% expected; +3.7% before)

Income: Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO), Big Lots (BIG), Build-A-Bear (BBW), Cracker Barrel (CBRL), Dell (DEL), Kroger (KR), Marvell (MRVL), TD Bank (TD) , ULTA Beauty

Friday

economic news: S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, November final (49.4 earlier); ISM Manufacturing, November (47.7 expected, 46.7 earlier)

Income: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

