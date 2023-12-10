Inflation data: Markets will focus on macro data, global trends: Analysts

New Delhi: Global trends, macroeconomic data and the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting are the key factors that will drive movement in domestic equity markets this week, analysts said. “In the upcoming data-centric week, the focus will be on important releases including inflation data from India and the US. Indian inflation is expected to rise, while US inflation will remain stable.

“Indian industrial and manufacturing production is also upbeat, while consensus is expected to expand. However, the outcome of the awaited Fed policy meeting will be key in shaping market sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 303.91 points or 0.44 per cent to its new peak of 69,825.60, while the broader index Nifty breached the crucial 21,000 mark and hit an intra-day high of 21,006.10 on Friday.

The market hit all-time highs due to strong domestic GDP growth. Nair said despite the RBI maintaining policy status quo, the upgraded GDP growth forecast for FY2024 (6.5 per cent to 7 per cent) boosted investor confidence.

On Friday, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to maintain the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 6.5 percent.

After a better-than-expected 7.6 per cent growth in the July-September quarter, the central bank raised its forecast for economic growth to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent, maintaining India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy. .

Nair said mid and small caps continued to outperform due to healthy economic outlook, strong second quarter earnings and improving oil prices.

The BSE benchmark rose 2,344.41 points or 3.47 per cent last week.

“Markets remained upbeat for another week with gains of nearly three and a half per cent. After a strong gap-up start, the benchmark indices went from strength to strength and eventually hit week’s highs,” said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President, ICICI Bank. ” Religare Broking Ltd’s Technical Research said.

Global trends, money invested by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), state election results and RBI interest rate decisions were the major drivers behind the market rally last week.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped in Rs 26,505 crore into Indian equity markets in the first six trading sessions of this month on hopes of political stability after BJP came to power in three key states and strong economic growth.

“We maintain our positive outlook on the markets despite overbought conditions and suggest participants to look for buying opportunities on dips.

“Nifty has the potential to test 21,200-21,500 zone and expect the index to sustain 20,300-20,550 zone in case of profit taking. Among major sectoral indices, we reiterate our preference for banking and IT majors and remain selective Others,” Mishra said.

Source: m.timesofindia.com