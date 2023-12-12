December 12, 2023
Inflation data, indexes end higher ahead of Fed meeting


Stocks closed higher on Monday, with investors continuing their recent preference for more modestly sized companies over the tech giants that have driven this year’s rally. Read the day’s full market roundup here.

Signs of a turnaround in the market came as investors awaited Tuesday’s consumer-price index report and Wednesday’s interest rate decision. Investors widely expect Chairman Jerome Powell and his aides to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, indicating an easing of inflation.

Traders speculated the Fed will cut rates in March after Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs report. Still, data from CME Group suggests a deficit is considered almost certain by this time next year.

Fed forecasts coming Wednesday will show that most officials themselves expect to cut rates in 2024, Nick Timiraos reports.

Shares gained strength After stumbling in the first session. All three major US indexes rose, led by the Dow; They finished last week at their highest level in more than a year and a half.

Cigna shares surge After the company ended its tie-up with Humana. macy jumped up That’s after the Wall Street Journal reported that an investor group has offered to take the company private. It also lifted department-store chains Kohl’s and Nordstrom.

Big tech stocks fell, All “Magnificent 7” stocks went down, with the Meta platform falling about 2%. While Nvidia fell, some other chip stocks rose.

Fiscal yield decreased, The auction of $37 billion of 10-year notes received good demand from investors, reversing earlier gains. The 10-year yield fell to 4.238%, down from 4.29% earlier in the session.

Japanese stocks rose and the yen fell against the dollar. The Bank of Japan is unlikely to eliminate negative rates this month, Bloomberg News reports. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index The decline in China came after deflationary data showed Beijing’s efforts to revive faltering growth are failing.

Source: www.wsj.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

GettyImages 1836640369

Ross Levinsohn, CEO, Publisher of Sports Illustrated

December 12, 2023

Former Dayton city employee convicted in bribery case gets 1 year in prison in voyeurism case

December 12, 2023

You may have missed

GettyImages 1836640369

Ross Levinsohn, CEO, Publisher of Sports Illustrated

December 12, 2023

Former Dayton city employee convicted in bribery case gets 1 year in prison in voyeurism case

December 12, 2023
Licensees deride ‘crazy talk’ in qualified adviser name

Licensees deride ‘crazy talk’ in qualified adviser name

December 12, 2023
NIFA warns of scams linked to Nebraska's emergency rental assistance program

NIFA warns of scams linked to Nebraska’s emergency rental assistance program

December 12, 2023
Private intelligence firms say ship attacked as threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen grows

Private intelligence firms say ship attacked as threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen grows

December 12, 2023
5 Great Tips to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat Faster – BOXROX

5 Great Tips to Lose Stubborn Belly Fat Faster – BOXROX

December 12, 2023