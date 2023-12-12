Inflation data, indexes end higher ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks closed higher on Monday, with investors continuing their recent preference for more modestly sized companies over the tech giants that have driven this year’s rally. Read the day’s full market roundup here.

Signs of a turnaround in the market came as investors awaited Tuesday’s consumer-price index report and Wednesday’s interest rate decision. Investors widely expect Chairman Jerome Powell and his aides to keep interest rates steady on Wednesday, indicating an easing of inflation.

Traders speculated the Fed will cut rates in March after Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs report. Still, data from CME Group suggests a deficit is considered almost certain by this time next year.

Fed forecasts coming Wednesday will show that most officials themselves expect to cut rates in 2024, Nick Timiraos reports.

Shares gained strength After stumbling in the first session. All three major US indexes rose, led by the Dow; They finished last week at their highest level in more than a year and a half.

Cigna shares surge After the company ended its tie-up with Humana. macy jumped up That’s after the Wall Street Journal reported that an investor group has offered to take the company private. It also lifted department-store chains Kohl’s and Nordstrom.

Big tech stocks fell, All “Magnificent 7” stocks went down, with the Meta platform falling about 2%. While Nvidia fell, some other chip stocks rose.

Fiscal yield decreased, The auction of $37 billion of 10-year notes received good demand from investors, reversing earlier gains. The 10-year yield fell to 4.238%, down from 4.29% earlier in the session.

Japanese stocks rose and the yen fell against the dollar. The Bank of Japan is unlikely to eliminate negative rates this month, Bloomberg News reports. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index The decline in China came after deflationary data showed Beijing’s efforts to revive faltering growth are failing.

