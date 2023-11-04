Inflation could still derail stock-market rally built on Fed trade

US inflation may be on a path that won’t change much until next March, adding a new twist to the market narrative that the Federal Reserve has decided to raise interest rates.

The market-based outlook for the annual headline rate of the Consumer Price Index suggests that six more 3%-plus readings are to come, starting with October CPI data released on November 14. If it succeeds, the annual headline inflation rate will be at or above 3% for 10 consecutive months starting in June.

This approach raises questions about how central bankers will respond over a longer period in which price gains remain stable above their 2% target. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin, a policymaker, said on Friday that his view on whether to raise rates again would depend more on inflation data than the soft labor market.

Gang Hu, a trader at New York hedge-fund firm Winshore Capital Partners, said he expected Fed officials to “sit and wait” — just like when the central bank kept rates at 5% for more than a year between 2006 and 2007. Was placed above. bite them.

“The Fed hiked and waited a long time for the economy to slow. It took a year and a half for the economy to slow down,” Hu said via phone on Friday. “Higher rates take a long time to filter into the real economy and the Fed, at this point, is willing to be very patient.”

Headline inflation matters because of its ability to shape household expectations. But it is the narrow core measures, not including food and energy, that policymakers care most about.

Based on his own models and the expectations of inflation traders, Hu said he expects the monthly core CPI rate to come in at 0.27% for October versus September’s 0.3% rate, and remain around that level for the next few months. “For the Fed to hike again, inflation would need to increase by 0.3%, 0.4%, 0.5% on a monthly basis,” he said. Hu estimates that the annual core rate of inflation should average 3% over the next 12 months.

On Friday, trading by the Fed resumed after a weaker-than-expected October jobs report and downward revisions over the past two months, lending further credence to the view that the labor market is softening. All three major stock indexes, the DJIA comp SPX, posted another day of gains on Friday as investors expect further weakness in the economy to dampen inflation as Treasury yields fell.

Meanwhile, traders of derivatives-like instruments known as fixings are not counting on a further decline in annual headline inflation for a number of reasons.

There’s an expected surge in health insurance starting in October, based on bonus payments to insurers from the federal government that are set to boost companies’ profits and the way the Bureau of Labor Statistics measures inflation in that sector. Additionally, traders are concerned that the recent strikes against automakers reflect “the dominance of labor over capital,” according to Hu. Meanwhile, he has not yet considered the potential impact of an Israel-Hamas war.

For the Fed, “the goal posts have changed,” said economist Derek Tang at Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “When inflation was really high, the Fed was concerned that it was not coming down quickly enough. Now, he has made it clear that he is okay with inflation not rising again as long as he thinks it will decline at some point.

At a post-meeting press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell cited the easing of supply-demand distortions from the pandemic as a force that could ease inflation without higher unemployment or slower growth. A major supply-side benefit that is helping the economy is the significant increase in labor-market size that has resulted from greater participation and immigration.

While policymakers now have a greater chance of success in the inflation fight given concerns about recession risks, “the problem is that the Fed is clearly dependent on supply to do a lot of the work,” Tang said Friday. Said through phone. “They see the possibility of a soft landing, so they don’t have to hurt demand to get the low inflation they want. But those supply factors have limits and can’t last forever. “We are not yet in a world of high inflation expectations, but once those expectations rise, it is too late.”

“If inflation starts rising above 3%, there is a risk the Fed will step back again,” Tang said. “It’s one thing to be fooled once, but it’s no good to be fooled twice.”

