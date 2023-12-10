Inflation and the Fed: What to Watch for

The last two major macro events of 2023 will welcome investors in the coming week.

The November Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due Tuesday morning will provide the last piece of the inflation puzzle ahead of the Federal Reserve’s final policy announcement of the year on Wednesday afternoon.

A press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and a new set of economic forecasts from Fed officials for the coming years will also highlight Wednesday’s proceedings. Producer prices came out on Wednesday morning, retail sales are due for release on Thursday, and a look at US manufacturing activity on Friday also highlights the economic calendar.

Events on the corporate side should be relatively few, with quarterly updates from Costco (COST), Adobe (ADBE), and Lennar (LEN) serving as the week’s biggest names to report.

The market has entered this week with serious momentum, as all three major US stock market indexes have ended the past six weeks with gains. For the year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) is up more than 9% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) is up nearly 20%. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained nearly 38%.

The S&P 500 is now less than 5% away from its record closing level.

The Fed is on hold

At 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the Fed will announce its final policy decision of the year, with the market pricing in a near 100% chance that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range through 2023.

Along with this policy decision, Fed officials will release an updated summary of economic projections, including its “dot plot” that shows policymakers’ expectations of where interest rates might go in the future. Forecasts on inflation, GDP growth and unemployment will also be released.

Powell’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, with investors eager to hear how the Fed chairman balances investor expectations that interest rates could begin falling as early as March.

The last time Powell spoke publicly on December 1, he called speculation about a rate cut “premature.”

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” Powell said in prepared remarks at Spelman College in Atlanta on Dec. 1. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

Investors will keep an eye on whether any recent data – particularly the November jobs report and Tuesday’s inflation reading – affects how the central bank discusses the path forward for policy.

Powell will ask questions from the gathered press Wednesday and will certainly push the Fed chair for answers about the central bank’s next move. But JPMorgan chief economist Michael Ferroli doesn’t think Powell will engage in rate-cut discussions.

“At the press conference we think Powell will try to move the conversation away from the timing of the first easing, as the committee is currently only considering whether to continue on policy,” Ferroli wrote in a note to clients. Should it remain in place or the policy should be tightened.” Friday.

Oxford Economics’ leading US economist Michael Pearce also sees Wednesday’s press conference as a bit hawkish, indicating Powell and the Fed’s bias towards keeping interest rates high for a longer period of time.

“We hope the updated economic projections and the post-meeting press conference will push back the idea that rate cuts may soon be back on the agenda,” Pearce wrote, emphasizing that inflation is still very strong. “And the risks are to the upside.” A note to customers on Thursday.

“If anything, we expect policymakers to make the mistake of keeping rates high for too long.”

US Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives at a press conference following a two-day closed meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy in Washington, US, on July 26, 2023. Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

Inflation progress is in focus

Investors will be focused on inflation when the November consumer price index (CPI) is released at 8:30 a.m. ET, a day before the Fed’s announcement.

Economists estimate the headline CPI rose 3.1% in November from a year earlier, down from the 3.2% rise seen in October. Prices will remain stable on a monthly basis for the second consecutive month.

On a “core” basis, which removes volatile food and energy categories, the CPI is estimated to have risen 4% in November from last year, unchanged from the rise seen a month earlier.

The Fed has set a 2% annual inflation target.

Monthly core price growth is expected to be 0.3%, higher than the 0.2% month-on-month increase seen in October.

“Like last month, we expect a decline in the headline [inflation] The core segment remains under upward pressure from components as energy prices decline [owner’s equivalent rents]/rental, insurance, and car maintenance as well as other services,” the Jefferies economics team led by Thomas Simons wrote in a note Friday.

Tuesday’s report will offer investors the first look at inflation in November, as October data showed that core CPI and core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation measures, were at their lowest for annual inflation since September and April 2021, respectively. level has been reached.

weekly calendar

monday

Economic Data: No notable data

Earning: CASY, Oracle (ORCL)

Tuesday

economic data: NFIB Small Business Optimism, November (90.7 expected, 90.7 before); Consumer Price Index, month-on-month, November (+0.0% expected, +0.0% earlier); Core CPI, month-on-month, November (+0.3% expected, +0.2% earlier); CPI, year-on-year, November (+3.1% expected, +3.2% earlier); Core CPI, y-o-y, November (+4.0% expected, +4.0% earlier); Real average hourly earnings, year-on-year, November (+0.8% earlier)

Earning: No notable companies are ready to report.

Wednesday

economic data: MBA mortgage applications, week ending Dec. 8 (2.8%); Producer Price Index, month-on-month, November (+0.0% expected, +0.5% earlier); PPI, year-on-year, November (+1.1% expected; +1.3% before); Core PPI, month-on-month, November (+0.2% expected, +0.0% earlier); Core PPI, y-o-y, November (+2.2% expected; +2.4% earlier); FOMC rate decision, lower bound (5.25% expected, 5.25% before); FOMC rate decision, upper bound (5.5% expected, 5.5% before)

Earning: Adobe (ADBE)

Thursday

economic data: Initial jobless claims (221,000 expected, 220,00 first); Retail Sales, month-on-month, November (-0.1% expected, -0.1% earlier); Retail Sales, ex Auto & Gas, November (+0.2% expected, +0.1% earlier); Import prices, month-on-month, November (-0.8% expected, -0.8% earlier); Export prices, month-on-month, November (-1.0% expected, -1.1% earlier)

Earning: Costco (COST), Lennar (LEN)

Friday

Economic Data: Empire Manufacturing, December (2.0 expected, 9.1 earlier); Industrial production, month-on-month, November (+0.3% expected, -0.6% earlier); S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI, December preliminary (49.3 expected, 49.4 earlier); S&P Global US Services PMI, December preliminary (50.7 expected, 50.8 prior)

Earning: Darden Restaurant (DRI)

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

