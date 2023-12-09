Inflation and portfolio income will remain key for the market in the coming week

Tech was back in action this week when Advanced Micro Devices unveiled its latest artificial intelligence chip and Alphabet released its latest AI model. Friday’s rally pushed the S&P 500 to new 2023 highs, as the broader market indexes, the Dow and the Nasdaq all extended their weekly winning streak to six in a row. Last week, we saw the beginning of a shift in technology. However, we weren’t entirely sure it would be sustainable. As it turns out, it could possibly be a fake head. While updates from AMD and Alphabet certainly helped the Nasdaq reclaim leadership position, we also got several key economic reports ahead of Friday’s November employment report, which should give the Federal Reserve no reason to step aside. . Last Monday, the October factory orders report came in below expectations. On Tuesday, November ISM Services results were slightly better, while October job openings fell to their lowest level in two years. The November ADP employment report came out on Wednesday, which was 103,000 less than expected. Apart from reading weak headlines on hiring at US companies, we also saw annual wages rise by 5.6%, the smallest gain since September 2021. We always caution not to read too much into ADP data as a means of predicting government jobs. The report, which came out Friday, showed a modestly stronger than expected increase of 199,000 in nonfarm payrolls in November. While October’s 150,000 pairs were unchanged, September’s total was reduced by 35,000 to 262,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in November, while it was expected to remain stable. But, perhaps the most important metric as far as the market is concerned is wage inflation, which is in line with the 4% growth estimate. Putting it all together, we’re certainly getting a mixed picture of the economy, with some sectors proving more resilient than others. However, we think this is a bit of a Goldilocks setup for the stock at year-end. The labor market is booming due to the slowdown in the economy. This is exactly what a soft landing should look like, and it supports the notion that the Fed should continue to do so, especially given the delayed impact of monetary policy changes. The market still thinks the Fed’s next move will be an interest rate cut sometime next year after 11 rate hikes from March 2022 to July 2023 to fight inflation, which prompted the Fed to cut overnight bank lending rates to near zero percent. to the current target range. 5.25% to 5.50%. Looking ahead, it is all about earnings and the economy. The Fed holds its final scheduled meetings of the year on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days also bring key inflation data. Meanwhile, on Monday and Thursday, we get earnings reports from two Club portfolio companies. Inflation and the Fed: The big economic report in the coming week is the November Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due to be released on Tuesday before the markets open and before the Fed’s December meeting begins. Although not the Fed’s preferred inflation metric, core CPI is the next best thing to a direct read on prices. As of Friday, core CPI, which excludes the food and energy sectors, is expected to rise 4% year on year, which would be on par with what we saw in October. As we’ve noted before, short of expectations, anything closer to the 2% Fed target will be welcomed by investors, unless the reading is so weak that it raises fears of an economically hard landing on the horizon. In addition to the key rate, the 12-month rise in shelter prices will be worth watching as housing inflation has proven sticky and represents a large, unavoidable cost to consumers. We are seeing deflation here through March 2023, and we want that to continue, so anything below the 6.7% rate seen in October will give us a sigh of relief. On Wednesday, the second day of the Fed meeting, the November Producer Price Index (PPI) is released before the opening bell. As we have seen in the past, CPI is the more meaningful report to the market, but PPI is still important because it provides insight into input costs for companies. Of course, the dynamics between input costs and selling prices determine profits. Therefore, what we do not want to see is any major rally as this could highlight the need for companies to consider taking price action (which would support higher inflation) to protect profit margins. At noon on Wednesday, the Fed ended its meeting with a virtual certainty that rates would be kept steady. The news conference after the meeting will focus on remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the central bankers’ quarterly summary of economic projections. The current sentiment is that the Fed funds overnight bank lending rate has peaked – and, as we mentioned earlier, that the next step will be a rate cut (although we’re certainly not saying a cut will be coming anytime soon. Should be). So, what we want to hear is that the Fed remains data-dependent as any hint of consideration of another rate hike is sure to send market jitters. On Thursday, it’s the November retail sales report, which is notable because it will include the big holiday shopping period from Black Friday to Cyber ​​Monday. As a result, it will provide useful information about the purchasing power position of the consumer. Remember, about two-thirds of the US economy is driven by consumption. Although it may hold the same importance as the CPI release in terms of forecasting the health of the economy, it will take place after the conclusion of the Fed meeting. Sales are expected to decline 0.2% in November, more than the previous month’s 0.1% decline. Concluding the week, on Friday, is November Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, which helps us better understand the state of the manufacturing and mining, as well as the electric and gas utility industries. Combined, they make up about 14% of US GDP. Industrial production rose 0.4% last month after a 0.6% decline in October. Capacity utilization for November is expected to be 79.2%, slightly higher than last month’s level. Club earnings: Oracle reports its quarter after the closing bell on Monday, and Costco reports its quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. ORCL YTD Mountains Oracle YTD From Oracle, commentary on customer interest related to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will be important. JPMorgan analysts said that according to recent research, OCI is “gaining mindshare,” adding that “people are starting to include Oracle’s OCI in conversations when discussing Azure, AWS, and GCP, “Which are the big three clouds of Microsoft, Amazon and Google. Meanwhile, Mizuho analysts said that “many investors are underestimating the attractiveness of Oracle’s OCI offering from both a price and performance perspective,” noting that “for basic computing services” it is roughly comparable to Amazon Web Services. 33% less expensive. At Morgan Stanley, analysts also called out OCI as a primary focus for investors, but said their “expectations were slightly tempered” after Oracle’s fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings release in September with mixed results and lower-than-expected guidance. have decreased”. , To be sure, moderate expectations give us a better setup in the second quarter of this fiscal year than what we got the last time shares hit record highs. In addition to the general OCI comment, we’re interested to hear what, if any, discussions will happen moving existing on-premises customers to the cloud. Cost YTD Mountain Costco YTD As far as Costco is concerned, remember that sales are typically not the focus of releases, not because they aren’t important (they absolutely are) but because Costco reports sales numbers monthly. Reports. As a result, the real focus is on margins and what is impacting them, including input cost inflation, consumer activity (including foot traffic and basket size) and sales mix – where are consumers focusing their purchasing power? Costco will report first-quarter results for its new 2024 fiscal year. Here are the full details of all the important domestic data in the coming week after the club sent out three trade alerts regarding four stocks this week. After Friday’s close, the S&P 500 Short Range Oscillator moved from an overbought position to a more neutral market. Monday, December 11 After the bell earnings: Oracle (ORCL), Casey General Stores (CASY) Tuesday, December 12 at 8:30 am ET: Consumer Price Index FOMC meeting starts Before the bell: Johnson Controls (JCI) Wednesday , December . 13 8:30 AM ET: Producer Price Index 2 PM ET: FOMC meeting ends After the bell: Adobe (ADBE) Thursday, December 14 8:30 AM ET: Initial Jobless Claims 8:30 AM ET: Retail Sales Before After the bell: Jabil (JBL) After the bell: Costco (COST), Lennar (LEN) Friday, December 15 at 9:15 AM ET: Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization Before the bell: Darden (DRI) (see here for full list) The number of shares in Jim Cramer’s charitable trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. People walk near the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on July 12, 2023 in New York City.

Leonardo Munoz Corbis News | getty images

Source: www.cnbc.com