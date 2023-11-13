Inflammation in the brain linked to aging and cognitive decline

Neurons and microglia – 3D rendered image of a neuron cell network on a black background. microglial , [+] The cells are the most prominent immune cells of the central nervous system (CNS). Holograms visualize interconnected neurons cells with electrical pulses. Conceptual medical image. Shining Synapse. Health care concept. getty

This article is part of a series on recent advances in the science and medicine of longevity.

Aging is generally considered inevitable. Eternal life, though highly sought after, is ultimately considered a pipe dream. But as science and medicine continue their stubborn advances, the aging process is slowing down. As research continues to grow, various mechanisms underlying the aging process are coming to light, and with them, the possibility of targeted intervention. A group of international scientists based out of Switzerland, Germany and the Netherlands have contributed to this objective. Their work, published in the journal NatureIdentifies age-associated inflammatory pathways that lead to neuronal damage in the brain, which contributes to cognitive decline.

The CGAS-STING system: a dynamic duo?

As we age, so do our cells. And as our cells age, they begin to develop damage – the wear and tear of an active and demanding life. Old cells accumulate over time and our immune system often fails to clear them. Although the main function of the immune system is to deal with threats, both local and foreign, it becomes less capable over time. Added to this is the fact that some old, or “senescent cells”, hit much closer to home: Our immune system doesn’t even recognize them as cause for concern. The point is that cells release a steady stream of inflammatory molecules as we age. Like a mold from a fruit that spreads and causes blight around the fruit, such inflammation can begin to damage neighboring cells. In fact, chronic, low-level inflammation is thought to be one of the major factors of aging, so much so that it is often referred to as “bloating.”

The cGAS-STING system (cyclic GMP-AMP synthase stimulator of interferon origin) is important for regulating inflammation. In the event of invasion by pathogens such as viruses or bacteria, cGAS identifies foreign DNA, working in alliance with STING to initiate defensive measures. Proteins are activated and resources are mobilized to protect the threatened area. By coordinating these defense measures, both cGAS and STING ensure a harmonious and efficient immunological response.

However, this very system can fail. With increasing age, certain abnormalities occur at the cellular level. Our own DNA begins to aggregate and accumulate outside its designated areas – it should only be in the nucleus or mitochondria of our cells, and nowhere else. This stray DNA inadvertently activates cGAS, causing it to trigger a protective immune response, just as it does in the presence of foreign pathogens. CGAS’s unconscious call to arms results in persistent inflammation throughout the body.

Microglia and neuroinflammation

Muhammad Gulen and his colleagues found that the same process can also be seen in the brain’s main immune cells, called microglia. In particular, aged or stressed microglial cells suffer from “leaky” mitochondrial DNA, which activates the cGAS-STING system. Upon detection of out-of-place DNA, cGAS alerts and activates STING, which in turn promotes expression of the type 1 interferon gene. These genes produce pro-inflammatory proteins that, under normal circumstances, help clear up infection. In the case of misplaced DNA, they lead to chronic inflammation. When left unchecked, this leads to damage to neurons and, by extension, decline in memory performance.

block cgas-sting, block swelling

After locating the source of neuroinflammation, Gülen et al. It set out to test whether interfering with the cGAS-STING system could prevent inflammation and reduce associated cognitive decline. To do this, they disrupted the pathway using a small-molecule drug called H-151. This inhibitor acts as an antagonist of STING by binding to a specific part of the protein – a cysteine ​​residue at position 91. This part of the protein is important for a process called “palmitoylation.” Basically, except fatty acids. But with H-151 occupying its usual spot, these fatty acids can no longer reach the STING. And without them, STING cannot signal interferons and other pro-inflammatory proteins. The chain has been cut.

Although the use of H-151 is gaining momentum for research purposes, it has not yet been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Nevertheless, early experimental trials have shown promising results for the treatment of inflammatory autoimmune diseases.

Mice treated with the inhibitor significantly reduced inflammation in aged cells in several organ systems. There was a reduction in inflammation as well as improved cognitive function and improved stamina compared to other same-aged mice that did not receive treatment.

To confirm these initial results, the researchers also engineered young mice to overexpress the cGAS protein in their microglia. Following expression of cGAS, scientists observed the onset of characteristics associated with aging, including inflammation and expression of interferon genes. They observed that one signaling protein in particular, tumor necrosis factor (TNF), had a particularly damaging effect. Blocking the protein through neutralizing antibodies (XT3.11 monoclonal antibodies) helped prevent neuronal damage and death.

takeaway

By highlighting the important role of cGAS-STING, this research helps us gradually learn more about the complex biological processes that shape our health throughout our lifespan. The realization of the role of cGAS and STING equips researchers with new targets for potential therapies; Correcting their activity may help slow, or even prevent, some age-related conditions.

As always, there are some caveats to keep in mind. For one, the research was conducted on mice, and although mouse models are a useful tool, they do not guarantee equivalent human results; For example, non-human primates, particularly in the field of neuroscience, provide more accurate estimates of human outcomes. Another factor to consider is that the cGAS-STING pathway is one of the lynchpins of the innate immune system. This means that any pharmaceutical intervention aimed at blocking the pathway will require extensive long-term testing to ensure that there are no adverse or unintended effects.

Nonetheless, this study opens new avenues for future research, deepening our understanding of the mechanisms underlying age-related health concerns.