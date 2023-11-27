Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

In the emerging crypto landscape, a new threat called phishing scams has emerged, putting individuals and businesses at risk of massive financial losses and privacy violations. In this article, we will assess a scam service vendor called Inferno Drainer that has stolen over $70 million worth of crypto and NFTs since the beginning of this year.

Data compiled by Dune Analytics, an on-chain data aggregator, indicates that Inferno Drainer has successfully banished millions of dollars worth of crypto and NFTs since its inception earlier this year. From January to November, Infernal Drainers stole $71,559,637 worth of cryptocurrency from 104,518 victims.

What or who is Inferno Drainer?

Inferno Drainer is a scam vendor that specializes in multi-chain scams, which made headlines earlier this year. The Inferno Drainer phishing scam is renowned for its ability to drain victims’ resources and has recently come to the forefront of crypto developments.

Web3 scam detection firm Scam Sniffer revealed a sophisticated ‘scam-as-a-service’ platform in May. At the time, scam vendor Inferno Drainer was reportedly linked to the theft of over $6 million in just less than three months.

1/ Inferno Drainer, a scam vendor that specializes in multi-chain scams, stole assets worth $5.9 million from approximately 4,888 victims via over 689 phishing websites targeting popular projects. – Scam Finder Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) 19 May 2023

Scam detectorists revealed that the platform used the Permit2 exploit to defraud crypto users. According to the mild description, Permit2 exploits are phishing scams that use a streamlined version of the crypto token approval process. Inferno Drainer was linked to over 689 phishing websites that stole $5.9 million from victims on various networks, including the Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and BNB chains.

How does the Inferno Drainer operate?

Inferno Drainer operates primarily within the dark web. In that context, the group behind the scam-as-a-service operation is shrouded in mystery, using more advanced techniques to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity experts.

Based on information previously shared by Scam Sniffer, Inferno Drainer provides scammers with ready-to-use codes that enable them to steal crypto in exchange for a 20% share of the scammers’ crypto loot. In some cases, the platform even offered to create phishing sites for clients in exchange for a 30% commission, but only for “good clients or those with large potential”.

Inferno Drainer works on sophisticated phishing tactics, which include creating credible replicas of well-known websites such as banking portals and crypto exchanges. The scam seller lures victims into revealing their sensitive login credentials and personal information before using it to drain their crypto wallet.

Inferno Drainer is the first scam-as-a-service platform to terrorize crypto traders. Last year, on-chain spy ZachXBT discovered a comparable service called “Monkey Drainer.” The scam seller stole at least $1 million in ETH from crypto traders, before closing its doors in March 2023.

Additionally, Scam Sniffer exposed a similar “scam as a service” known as Venom Drainer. In this, $27 million was taken from 15 thousand people, while the top five victims suffered a loss of $14 million. More than 530 phishing sites targeting more than 170 brands were created during that heist.

Top Crypto and NFT Scams in 2023

Earlier this year, Kevin Rose, co-founder of non-fungible token collection Moonbirds, fell victim to a phishing scam that led to more than $1.1 million worth of his personal NFTs being stolen. At that time, Kevin Rose approved the OpenSea NFT Marketplace contract to transfer all of his NFTs whenever he signed a transaction.

I was just hacked, stay tuned for details – please avoid buying any squiggles until we mark them down (only 25 lost) + some other NFTs (an autoglyph)… – Kevin Rose (@kevinrose) 25 January 2023

In September, Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire technology investor Mark Cuban lost nearly $870,000 worth of crypto tokens after accidentally clicking on a phishing link. US-pegged stablecoins, Staked ETH (STETH), SuperRare (RARE) tokens and some Ethereum name service domains were wiped from Cuban’s wallet after he downloaded the MetaMask crypto wallet with some fraudulent phishing links.

Lmao, is Mark Cuban’s wallet empty? Wallet has been inactive for 160 days and all assets have just been transferred pic.twitter.com/vWnMZFyHB5 – Wazz (@WazzCrypto) 15 September 2023

Earlier the same month, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s X account ‘formerly Twitter’ was compromised in a SIM swap attack. Even though Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin did not lose his wealth, his followers lost a total of $700,000 by sending crypto tokens to an illegal link endorsed by him.

Please do not click on phishing links pic.twitter.com/sPK7cTAwVw – PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) 9 September 2023

How to protect yourself from phishing attacks

If you are a crypto or non-fungible token trader, you can protect yourself from any phishing attacks by knowing how to recognize them and implementing some security protection tips. To get started, you need to know what phishing attacks are.

According to the description, a phishing attack is a sophisticated social engineering attack aimed at persuading a victim to disclose sensitive information such as credit card or social security numbers. Most phishing attacks take the form of emails or links that appear to come from trusted sources. Below, we’ve listed five tips that will help you keep your crypto and NFTs safe:

1. A secure platform

Despite numerous campaigns and awareness about crypto scams, traders have found themselves in the wrong hands of scammers and hackers. Using a secure and reputable platform is one of the most effective ways to protect against phishing attacks. In that case, traders are advised to do thorough research to ensure that the platform they join has a good reputation and has strong security measures in place to protect users’ private keys.

2. A strong password

Under normal circumstances, it is inevitable that someone else can take possession of your phone and your crypto wallet contained in it. In that context, it is recommended to create a strong password. When creating a password, crypto traders are advised to use a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters. Other technologies include fingerprint, facial recognition, and PIN screen lock.

3. A Hardware Wallet

One of the most secure ways to store your private keys for your crypto wallet is on a hardware wallet. Hardware wallets are physical devices that allow you to store your private keys offline. This means that your private keys will remain safe even if your computer is hacked. Some reputable hardware wallets include the Ledger Nano S and Trezor.

4. Two-Factor Authentication ‘2FA’

Two-factor authentication is another proven security measure to protect your crypto wallet from potential phishing threats. Authentication adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring you to enter a code from your phone or computer device in addition to your strong password.

5. Create a MultiSig Crypto Wallet

Finally, use the MultiSig crypto wallet. Multisig wallet, also known as shared wallet, is a type of crypto wallet that requires two or more signatures to confirm and send a transaction. These signatures can be signed by multiple parties or by the same party on multiple instruments ‘similar to a joint account’.

Related NFT News:

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech