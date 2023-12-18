Industry veteran Abbas Hussain appointed as Chairman of Escaneuron

The leadership team is further strengthened with the appointment of industry veteran Barbara Engharn Pavic as Chief Executive Officer

Accelerating the progress of innovative treatments to halt disease progression in neurodegenerative diseases

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Asceneuron SA, a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to targeting the root causes of neurodegenerative diseases with its exemplary pipeline of O-GlcNAcase (OGA) inhibitors Is. Announce the appointment of Abbas Hussain as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Abbas Hussain has over 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, manufacturing and growing businesses around the world. They have a strong track record across the pharmaceutical value chain in both mature and emerging markets. Abbas has held various senior leadership positions in the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, where he was President of Global Pharmaceuticals with responsibilities for operations in Europe, the Americas, Asia and emerging markets, and Eli Lilly, where he was President of Europe. Was the president. He was the Chief Executive Officer of Vifor Pharma, which was acquired by CSL Limited in 2022 for $11.7 billion in one of the largest health care deals of the year.

Henriette Richter, Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Escaneuron, commented: “Abbas has tremendous experience and a proven track record in the pharma industry that will be invaluable as we take Escaneuron to the next stage of development and accelerate the development of these potentially transformative therapies. On behalf of the entire Board and the Company, I would like to Thank you to Peter Van Vlasselaer for his expertise and guidance over the last 5 years.”

Escaneuron’s Chief Executive Officer, Barbara Engharn Pavic, said: “Recent significant advances in neurodegeneration therapy have renewed interest and enthusiasm in this challenging area. We are delighted to welcome Abbas. His experience will be invaluable as we expand our lead clinical OGA for the benefit of patients.” “Will advance the disruptors into the next phase of development.” ,

Abbas Hussain, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Escaneuron, commented: “Tremendous advances have been made in the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, which affect millions of people globally each year. Escaneuron is developing potentially transformative treatments that have the potential to slow disease progression and significantly reduce the risk of infection. “It’s a pleasure to join the team in a time of more growth.”

Abbas currently holds various non-executive director and advisory roles at AlphaSigma S.p.A., 4Bio Capital, C-Bridge Capital and GLG Institute. He previously held various non-executive director roles with Cochlear Limited, CSL Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical, Immunocore and advisory roles with Hikma PLC, Cell Research Corp, Abingworth and Indigen Inc. In addition, Abbas also provides expert advisory services to private equity and venture capital. Capital firms focused on the healthcare sector.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry from Loughborough Institute of Technology (UK) and is a graduate of the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University (California, USA).

Escaneuron’s developing pipeline is focused on new chemical entities designed to address the high unmet medical needs of neurodegenerative proteinopathies such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Its proprietary clinical pipeline includes the in-house developed OGA inhibitor ASN90 and the potential best-in-class OGA inhibitor ASN51 which are demonstrating potential as game changers in halting disease progression in neurodegenerative diseases.

Escaneuron’s leadership team will attend the upcoming 42nd annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on January 8-11, 2024.

About Escaneuron

Escaneuron is a clinical stage biotech company focused on the development of orally bioavailable therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders with high unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline reflects its ambition and commitment to develop treatments for a wide range of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, as well as orphan tauopathies. Two clinical-stage small molecule O-GlcNAcase inhibitors are being developed for the treatment of proteinopathy in achenurons: the OGA inhibitor ASN90 (licensed from Ferrer Pharmaceuticals) and a potential best-in-class candidate for the treatment of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Class OGA inhibitor, ASN51 for Alzheimer’s disease.

Details of the ongoing clinical trial in healthy volunteers can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov under the identifiers NCT04759365 and NCT05725005.

Escaneuron is a privately held company co-founded by Sofinova Partners, M Ventures, SR One, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and is funded by a renowned syndicate of investors namely Kurma Partners. For more information please visit www.asceneuron.com.

