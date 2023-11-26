Industry giants bet big on sodium batteries, likely to lead to major changes in energy storage technology, EVs

In a move that could redefine the energy storage and electric vehicle (EV) landscape, industry giants are placing their bets on a revolutionary technology: sodium-based batteries.

As Bloomberg reports, this strategic shift marks a potential game-changer, taking advantage of sodium’s abundance and cost-effectiveness to challenge lithium’s dominance in the battery market.

Sodium Capacity in Batteries

Sodium, which is abundant in rock salt and brine globally, has long been overshadowed by lithium due to its superior range and performance.

However, Bloomberg underlines that recent developments indicate a seismic shift.

Sweden’s Northvolt AB has announced a significant breakthrough in sodium battery technology, while Chinese EV maker BYD Co has struck a staggering $1.4 billion deal to build a sodium-ion battery plant.

Adding to the momentum, China’s CATL earlier announced the use of sodium-based batteries in vehicles from this year.

The implications of successful sodium-based products are profound. Not only could they reduce lithium consumption, but they could also reshape the metals used in batteries, leading to fluctuations in supply and demand dynamics.

Cobalt and nickel, which were once estimated to be in shortage, have experienced revised demand estimates due to the emergence of alternative cells.

Sodium-ion batteries, although lower in energy density than lithium, find a place in small EVs or grid-scale energy storage where size is not a significant concern.

BloombergNEF estimates that sodium adoption would potentially reduce lithium demand by 272,000 tonnes by 2035, which could exceed 1 million tonnes if lithium supplies are reduced.

“Sodium-ion will have a role in improving the lithium supply-demand balance,” stressed Sam Adham, head of battery materials at consultancy CRU Group.

Despite the recent decline in lithium prices, sodium remains a cost-efficient alternative. Should the market expand, growth in lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells could be echoed, favoring their lower cost despite slightly lower performance.

Benefits of Sodium Batteries

The real advantage of sodium batteries emerges in grid-scale energy storage, where affordability trumps performance.

Reports tell us that new advances have led sodium batteries to compete with some lithium-ion setups, particularly setups that use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes.

Although LFP-based batteries cannot match the energy density of top-tier technology, their importance is increasing due to being approximately 20% more cost-effective.

Nevertheless, challenges remain, particularly in increasing the cycle life of sodium cells, which currently average 5,000 cycles compared to more cost-effective lithium products, which last about 7,500 cycles.

The competitive landscape is expected to be initially dominated by Chinese manufacturers, leveraging their extensive operations for cost efficiency.

This market advantage puts European and US counterparts in a position to catch up due to the lack of comparable experience in large-scale sodium or lithium battery production.

As the industry goes through this transformational phase, the focus remains on technological advancements and market dynamics. Sodium-ion batteries could potentially democratize EVs, providing cost-effective alternatives to the everyday commute, thereby democratizing sustainable transportation.

