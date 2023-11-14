Industry executives say trend of increasing NFT sales volume will continue – Cryptosaurus

In the weeks leading up to November, non-fungible token (NFT) data has seen a steady increase in weekly sales. Although volumes are still far from their peak in 2021, industry executives believe the upward trend will continue.

On November 6, data published by blockchain analytics firm Nansen showed that NFT sales volume increased from $56 million in the week ending October 9 to $129 million in the week ending November 6.

Last year’s NFT sales volume data. Source: Nansen

According to Jonathan Perkins, co-founder of NFT marketplace SuperRare, this trend is likely to continue for months to come. The executive believes that the worst is over and he is expecting improvement soon. He said:

“I think the worst of the NFT-hangover-induced bear market is behind us, and things are changing. Market volume will always be volatile, but I expect huge growth over the next six months.

Perkins also believes the decline in NFTs was “purely emotional.” The SuperRare co-founder told Cointelegraph in a statement that over the past 18 months, “nothing inherently went wrong” with NFTs.

“NFTs are a fundamental advancement in the internet because they introduce traceable provenance and ownership of digital goods. “It opens up a new online creator economy that could be 100 times larger than Web2,” he said. The executive also believes that in the long term, NFTs will be a larger part of the online economy and the sector will see “higher volumes than the previous cycle.”

Top NFT collections by 30-day sales volume. Source: CryptoSlam

Commenting on the topic, Sonia Shaw, vice president and vice president of partnerships at digital asset exchange CoinW, said the recent surge in NFT sales reflects a “broader and more intense interest” that extends beyond art and collectibles. Shaw told Cointelegraph that NFTs represent a significant shift in digital and physical asset management. he explained:

“Their application is important in verifying the authenticity of unique and valuable items across industries. […] “NFTs are an essential part of the evolving digital economy, especially with their integration into Web 3.0 and the metaverse.”

Shaw also highlighted that the potential use cases of NFTs could revolutionize industries such as identity management, real estate, healthcare, finance, and supply chain logistics. While the executive believes in the role of NFTs in advancing digital ownership, Shaw also told Cointelegraph that it is also important for players to be mindful of the challenges. This includes regulatory considerations, environmental impacts and safety issues.

Meanwhile, Oscar Franklin Tan, chief financial officer of NFT platform Enjin, echoed the sentiments. Making a case for NFTs, Tan highlighted that NFTs have already been established as a unique digital asset class completely separate from crypto.

The executive also told Cointelegraph that many investors entering the digital asset space in 2021 were primarily interested in NFTs. Additionally, Tan also noted that NFT communities like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Azuki are “remaining intact” despite the bearish market.

As more investors get into crypto, they may eventually dive into NFTs as well. “The renewed interest in Bitcoin and Ethereum will necessarily spill over into new collectibles, including blue chip NFTs and gaming NFTs,” Tan said.

