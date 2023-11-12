Industrialization: Orama promises to support women entrepreneurship – News Agency of Nigeria

President and Chairman of the Board of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Oramah, says the institution is committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and ensuring the growth of their businesses.

Orama spoke at a forum organized by the African Union (AU) to celebrate women as part of the official opening of Industrialization Week at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023) held in Cairo, Egypt on Saturday.

The IATF is organized by Afreximbank in cooperation with the AU and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat.

Orma said: “Afreximbank knows the importance of women.

“For those of you here who are into industrialization, we want to remind you that you have a strong partner in Afreximbank.

“We have a variety of products that are available to you as a business.

“We now operate as a trade and budget finance supermarket for Africa, we have something for everyone.

“We have tried over the years to understand the reasons why we are not able to make progress in the pursuit of industrialization and prosperity that we desire.

“So, we decided that as an organization, we should do everything we can to make sure that any business wants something and you can get it.”

Orama urged women to take advantage of the diverse facilities offered by Afreximbank to derive greater benefits from intra-African trade as well as receive assistance in the industrialization of their enterprises.

“If you need advisory services, Afreximbank has it.

“If you need equity to complement what you have, you can borrow more money to support the size of the project you want to fund for export development in Africa.

“If you are an SME and want to become a company of some size, we also have a venture fund which is managed under the Export Development Fund in Africa.

“Of course, we have a wide range of trade and project financing services.”

He also listed some of the bank’s supporting funds for small and medium-sized businesses as well as various services including credit guarantees, investment guarantees and access to insurance.

She reiterated that the Bank recognizes the efforts of women who have ensured transformation without typically having access to financing.

“When women set up a project, the impact is felt more and that is why we should always support them,” Orma said.

She encouraged women to join the MANSA platform, which ensures customers undergo due diligence and KYC checks on African entities, to obtain a unique number to assist in negotiating the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) .

She said that the talent and resilience of women is unmatched hence there is a need to encourage and support those who want to create or are creating businesses.

Mr. Souleymane Abdallah, a senior economist at the Economic Commission for Africa, advocated the integration of the gender dimension into strategies to achieve industrialization in Africa.

Earlier, Ms Ron Omar, Acting Head of the AU Commission’s Economic Development, Trade, Industry and Mining (ETTIM) Industry Division, also stressed the need to support African women in businesses to bridge the gender gap.

Omar highlighted the African Women in Manufacturing (AWIP) initiative, which aims to address the gender gap in the manufacturing sector by providing a platform for African women to exchange experiences, access new opportunities and establish partnerships.

According to her, a session of IATF2023 was dedicated to raising awareness about inclusive strategies and policies aimed at empowering women in processing changes in entrepreneurship.

He said mechanisms to create a supportive entrepreneurial environment were discussed, including instruments such as the Gender Equality Seal and Actions to Invest in Africa and its Diaspora on the continent.

The AWIP Summit aims to support the AU’s industrialization agenda and achieve the goals of Agenda 2063 by catalyzing and accelerating the transformation of industrial processing led by women. (NAN)

Edited by Chinyere Joel-Nwokoma

Source: nannews.ng