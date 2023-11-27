WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market size matters US$13.6 billion in 2023 And it is accordingly predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. rationalstate Analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Rapid industrialization coupled with population growth has doubled the levels of water pollution. Unavailability of safe drinking water, and inefficient water and waste water treatment systems are some of the challenges the world faces. To overcome these issues, key players are enhancing their R&D capabilities to come up with advanced technologies, which will provide greater results along with cost savings and meet the stringent government norms.

They are focusing on adopting new technologies like biological treatment, membrane bioreactors and activated sludge. They are also focusing on the implementation of ZLD technology to broaden their revenue streams. Most industries treat their effluent on-site before discharging it into a river or sewer. Governments are implementing strict regulations to prevent water pollution, which is boosting the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStat, the industrial wastewater treatment market has been analyzed Based on market segments including chemicals, end users and geographies/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

, The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (units) of different products/services/equipment, demand assessment in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures Covers the size of. , Margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuation, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, long-term sectors and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

Request a Customization-

global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on end users, the food and beverage sector is projected to witness significant demand growth as it requires large quantities of water and is directly related to public health.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$13.6 billion Market Size Forecast US$19.6 billion growth rate 5.3% major section Food and Beverages Section leading area Asia Pacific major market mover strict government rules

Increasing awareness regarding waste water treatment

increasing demand for clean water

technological advancements Profile of companies bwa water additive

Dow Chemical Company

Cortec Corporation

Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

AkzoNobel NV

Solvay SA

Solanis LLC

Kemira Oyj

Ecolab Incorporated

BASF SE

Know more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some key players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players Some of the major developments in the industrial wastewater treatment market include,

In September 2021, Kemira opened its new Asia Pacific R&D Center in Puizang Town, China.

In October 2021, Ecolab acquired Purolyte, a separation and purification life sciences solutions provider.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market include BWA Water Additives, The Dow Chemical Company, Cortec Corporation, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., AkzoNobel NV, Solvay SA, Solenis LLC, Kemira Oyj, Ecolab Incorporated and BASF SE, among others.

Get Free Sample-

RationalStat breaks down industrial waste water treatment Markets based on chemicals, end usersand area

global industrial waste water treatment market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Chemicals Coagulants and flocculants corrosion inhibitor scale inhibitor Biocides and Disinfectants Other

global industrial waste water treatment market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Power Generation oil Gas food and beverages chemical Other

global industrial waste water treatment market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



For more information about this report-

Main questions answered in industrial waste water treatment report:

What will be the market value of industrial wastewater treatment market by 2030?

What is the market size of the industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the market drivers of industrial wastewater treatment market?

What are the key trends in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

Which is the leading region in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

Which are the major companies operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

There is a 20% discount going on at the end of the year-

Check out our trending reports

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download key insights and market data – raise a question

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStats is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategies and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico and the US to support its global and diverse businesses. The company has more than 80 consultants and industry experts who develop more than 850 market research and industry reports annually for its report store.

RationalStats has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to meet customer needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

[email protected]

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , pinterest

Source: www.globenewswire.com