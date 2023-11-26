Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE) NY @25 – The Indian Panorama

Dharti Arvind Desai, Immediate Past President, TIE, NY Chapter and Member of the TIE Global Board of Trustees. (Photo: Jai Mandal/on assignment)

Manjusha Tipre, President, TiE NY. Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, presents a citation from the city’s Mayor, Eric Adams, to Dharti Arvind Desa, Manjusha Tipre and other board members at the ceremony.

New York (Tip): TiE is the largest global non-profit organization with 58 chapters in 12 counties that promotes entrepreneurship through education, mentorship, networking, incubating and access to funding. TiE has made a significant impact on the entrepreneurial community by mentoring 25,000 startups, creating 2.5 million jobs and creating $1 trillion in wealth.

The New York Chapter of TiE (TiE NY) was founded in October 1998 as a flagship chapter in the financial capital of the world as a toll defender for the ethos and value system created by TiE. TiE NY has shaped and nurtured a thriving entrepreneurial community on a Tuesday through its groundbreaking and unconventional Tuesday events, mentorship programs, and open mic nights. The celebration of this major milestone anniversary was kicked off by Dharti Arvind Desai, Member of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, and Manjusha Tipre, President, TiE NY, by ringing the opening bell at NASDAQ. This was followed by a ‘members-only’ cocktail event at JP Morgan’s prestigious private client center in NYC. And finally, on October 14, TiE NY celebrates 1300 Tuesdays: TiE NY’s Silver Anniversary Event from 4:30 to 10 pm at the beautiful Conrad Downtown.

The theme of the festival was celebration. Nurturing. suppose. On a magical autumn evening in New York, in the presence of over 230 guests, TiE NY recognized and celebrated all that the TiE NY chapter has accomplished over the past 25 years, fostering connections new and old for NY entrepreneurs. Set the stage to be nurtured through. and guidance, and inspired all attendees to imagine what the next 25 years of entrepreneurship will look like. A very interesting keynote speech was given by our own Unicorn Founder Sunil Madhu, who is now a charter member and continues to give back and lead to the community that guided and mentored him during his early days as a first-time entrepreneur. Had nurtured. A stellar panel on imagining the next 25 years of entrepreneurship featured leaders like Michael Hund, Latha Setty, Lauren Foundos and Sarah Hand.

The evening also showcased the best artistic talents of Sonali Vyas Dance Academy, Columbia Sur and sitar and tabla players, Shraman Sen and Milan Ganatra. Special awards and recognitions were given to global leaders and sponsors who came from around the world to celebrate.

People present at the function.

The highlight of the evening was a citation given to TiE NY by the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adam, which Dharti, Manjusha and the board received from Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of the NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs. Dilip spoke candidly about his early days with TIE and the mayor’s efforts to foster entrepreneurship through diversity, equity and inclusion.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner spoke about his office and how the NYC administration will help businesses that want to establish their presence in NYC. Additionally, he noted that for the first time in NYC history, the Mayor declared a Diwali holiday in NYC schools after many years of advocacy. Additionally, he appreciates the great work the TiE Mentorship Program does and the great work it contributes to NYC’s economic development.

On this commemorative occasion, Dharti said, ‘I salute the spirit of giving back of this global community and for leading the chapter for 3 years and chairing the TiE Women global program that has impacted over 3000 women entrepreneurs. Feeling very honoured. We still have miles to go and NY will continue to lead the way in becoming a diverse, equitable and inclusive community of entrepreneurs. Opportunities like these not only strengthen my commitment to the TIE ethos but also inspire me to do more!”

Manjusha said, “I am a first generation entrepreneur from a small town in India! I wish I had TiE when I first started! I call on the hundreds of start-up founders and thousands of budding entrepreneurs who need access to mentors, incubators and funding! Come join our vibrant community and learn first-hand how we can speed up your journey! Check out our special Tuesday programming on ny.tie.org for more!”

(Based on press release)

Manjusha Tipre, President, TiE NY, Dharti Arvind Desai, Former President, TiE, NY and Board Members on stage during the felicitation ceremony. (All photos: Jai Mandal/on assignment)

Source: www.theindianpanorama.news