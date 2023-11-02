Wanted to visit the links recently but couldn’t make a tee time?

You are not alone: ​​Pandemic fuel Interest in golf and the National Golf Foundation They say In the last three years, 13 lakh new golfers have joined the game.

More players means more Competition For tee time. To meet demand, a new generation of businesses are bringing golf indoors bloomberg ,

Venues designed around golf simulators minimize wait times and season cancellations with all clubs across the country in mind:

Intown Golf Club – a “private social club for golfers” that is expanding across the US – features a pro shop, steam room, and upscale restaurant and bar in addition to simulator bays; Membership fees range from $155-$305/month.

– a “private social club for golfers” that is expanding across the US – features a pro shop, steam room, and upscale restaurant and bar in addition to simulator bays; Membership fees range from $155-$305/month. New York’s T-Squared Social Founded partly by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, is a 22 thousand square foot venue that includes a bowling alley, darts, a restaurant and indoor golf; Memberships are $250/quarter.

Founded partly by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake, is a 22 thousand square foot venue that includes a bowling alley, darts, a restaurant and indoor golf; Memberships are $250/quarter. GolfZone, featuring 6.2k+ simulator locations spanning 62 countries, launched Golfzone Social Bringing food, beverages and $500+ monthly memberships for indoor golf.

The grass may be fake, but the fees definitely aren’t: Rock Pile Golf Club In Greenwich, Connecticut, it charges a $4k initiation fee in addition to $450 monthly dues for its indoor club.

big swing

While companies like Topgolf have been around for years, indoor clubs are about much more than sports – they’re copying the model used by members-only clubs like Soho House.

This trend is moving forward in tandem with others in the industry:

home simulator The market is moving faster because there is more possibility of swinging inside.

The market is moving faster because there is more possibility of swinging inside. Activity bars have continued to flourish since our wrote About his popularity last year.

and a fresh report It is estimated that the golf simulator market, which was valued at ~$1.5B in 2022, will reach $3.2B by 2031.

But if staying indoors isn’t enough for you, soon you can stay inside your computer for a members-only metaverse Golf club.

