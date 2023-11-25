Indoor gardens let you grow fresh herbs and vegetables all winter long

From seedling to green monster in just a few weeks anthony debt

My thumbs are the blackest.

Everything I plant has a limited lifespan. Basically, use whatever fertilizer came with the soil it germinated in, no matter how long it takes. And don’t get me started on fruits and vegetables. I, out of frantic interest, can dig up a half-baked plot and scatter some seeds, but if they can’t make it on their own, those newborn plants have no chance of survival.

I’m telling you this because I’m not the person who should be reviewing hydroponic garden setups. This must be someone who cries when decorating their garden beds for the cold winter. Who spend the dark months picking seeds and planning plots. Those who love gardening so much that they almost can’t bear the time of year when they are not growing something.

But then again…I’ve spent most of the past few weeks maintaining two thriving indoor gardens. I haven’t had to buy (and ignore) a packet of mixed greens from the grocery store in weeks. I’m wondering what I’ll use my fresh tomatoes and jalapenos for this coming December.

Against my herbivorous nature, I have become a gardener. It just required a lot of technology.

Enter Gardin and Auk

As summer was ending, Gardin and Auk, manufacturers of two different hydroponic gardens, reached out to me, and wanted me to try out their latest hardware.

Gardin Home Kit 3.0 Assembled and Ready anthony debt

The Gardin Home Kit 3.0 is a large three-tower hydroponic garden that uses an integrated pump to get water and plant food to up to 30 plants at a time. With two integrated grow lights and cameras, you use a connected app and a helpful AI assistant to keep your little ecosystem running and your plants happy.

Auk gathered and ready to grow anthony debt

The auk is a very small affair, consisting of six trays that you fill with soil and seeds. The trick here is that the auk delivers food and water for you, based on what you’ve identified as growing in your garden, along with full-spectrum lighting to give your seedlings the best chance possible.

Two completely different approaches, each with their own limitations, but both will reward you in the same way.

…There’s more to do with basil than you know.

establishment

Installing curtains is a process. It’s not like that difficult But it’s heavy, with vertical columns and lights and water reservoirs and stabilizer straps. You’ll get the impression very quickly (probably upon unboxing it) that this is a serious piece of hardware. This is also a lot Good A piece of hardware, with wood accents and clean lines. You wouldn’t mind having it somewhere for display…though keep in mind that full spectrum light bars are shiny,

The most important part (and the part I highlighted) is researching your plants in the Gardin app so you can place the pre-planted YCubes in locations on the towers where they will be most successful (and won’t block) your out of neighbors). The app has a virtual assistant, Kelby, who keeps track of your water levels and plant growth (more on that in a bit). But The Garden Book is arguably even more important.

The Garden Book section of the app has a ton of information, spanning not only care and harvesting tips, but also plant uses and history. My only wish is that you could bookmark the plants you are currently growing in your garden. Especially if you have a wide variety, the number of plants that the company has available makes it a bit of a pain to go around and read about each one.

very quick and easy anthony debt

The process of Auk is very simple. Once you’ve assembled the hardware, you sow your seeds (they don’t come pre-planted like Gardin’s YCubes), fill the reservoir with water, and place your plant chip on the reader. This tiny RFID chip tells Auk what is being grown and the device makes the necessary adjustments: watering and feeding the plants as needed.

There is no app to help you, so you have to know a little about what you are planting so that you don’t have a situation where your parsley is taking over your garden and blocking the light from the full spectrum light bar. doing. The good thing is that you can put whatever you want.

waiting is the hardest part

Grow already! anthony debt

Once you have your hydroponic garden up and running, it’s time to get settled in. The germination period for most plants is 5-10 days before you see the first sprouts. Which can be frustrating but also gives you time to read the extensive plant notes in the Gardin app.

kill your Darlings anthony debt

But once things progressed? You will be rewarded with more produce and herbs and vegetables than you know what to do with. Gardin’s Kelby Assistant helps you thin out new growth so your Ycubes don’t get overcrowded. Kelby is also doing other work behind the scenes, tailoring your water and light program for optimal growth. It can even slow growth for up to two weeks when you go on vacation (a nice trick that means you won’t come back to a dead garden).

It’s only been a few weeks and the auk is delivering anthony debt

Auk doesn’t have the apps or assistant that Gardyn does, but still provides impressive results. All you have to do is keep the water reserves topped up and the plant food containers filled. You’ll also need crops…a lot of them. Since Auk recommends germinating dozens of seeds at once, you’ll have a plentiful harvest to contend with.

As far as ongoing care…eventually the auk will require you to retire your plants and grow new ones, but it’s as simple as filling the tray with new planting medium, putting in the seeds, and placing it on the reader. The perfect chip (in addition to the herb and lettuce chips, there is also the tomato and chili chip). Depending on what you’re growing, you may also need longer dowels for the light bars.

My problem with the Gardin system is that it is expensive to include everything. “But wait,” you say, “I’ve already spent $900 on an AI-powered hydroponic gardening system and plants, isn’t that enough?” Yes and no. The base garden hardware does everything you’d expect but the plants themselves can be unpredictable. Sometimes your Ycubes don’t germinate at the same time. When this happens, you are left with the option of either adding plant food which will kill your still germinating plants or deprive your faster growing plants of the food they need to grow, as Sophie prefers. Need to continue.

Solution? An $80 Ycube “nursery” that will give your slow swimmers the time they need to catch up while you add plant food to the system. This is a great solution, but it shouldn’t be superfluous, especially given the fickle nature of gardening.

Then there is the maintenance of the pump and tank. To avoid the growth of unwanted bacteria you will need to clean the tank regularly, which means breaking down your system and washing carefully. Or You can just throw in some HydroBoost—a $49 add-on that takes care of things for you. Again, this is something that is necessary for your garden to run well and produce healthy plants, so why does the garden make you pay for it?

Nickel-and-diming would make more sense to me if Gardein didn’t have a subscription model…but they do. They charge members $40 per month but the credit provided is only for additional plants, not accessories and maintenance items. This is a confusing limitation.

And accessories abound. There are trellises for vines, different colored Ycubes, a rolling platform for your entire garden, the list goes on. You can easily spend the same (or more) on accessories and additional hardware than you initially spend on purchasing the curtains.

Which one to get?

Gardenias are clearly the high-budget solution if you want to grow a versatile crop of plants, vegetables, even flowers. They have a huge catalog of plants to choose from and enough accessories that you can turn your garden into almost anything you want. The Kelby AI assistant is also very helpful, giving you information about what needs to be done on a regular basis (much appreciated for forgetful gardeners like me).

The Gardin Home Kit 3.0 is $719 right now for Black Friday (usually $999) and comes with 30 plants and plant food to get you started. You’ll also want to have some Hydroboost and a Plant Nursery in your cart.

The auk is for those who don’t have 2 feet of extra space, or just want something more low-key for their countertop. Although it is less complex and not as versatile as Gardin, it is still quite capable and will feed you lettuce, herbs, tomatoes and peppers all winter long. It’s $259 for Black Friday (normally $369).