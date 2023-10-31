Indonesia’s Goto reports big fall in quarterly losses to invest in market growth

Employees pack goods at the warehouse of Goto’s e-commerce unit Tokopedia in Jakarta, Indonesia on August 31, 2022. Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana acquires licensing rights

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Indonesia’s biggest tech firm PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO.JK) will invest “prudently” to maintain its market share after reporting a lower underlying loss in the third quarter, the company said. the CEO said on Monday. ,

GoTo, which provides ride-hailing, e-commerce and financial services, reported 942 billion rupees ($59.30 million) in underlying losses for the July to September period, a jump from 3.7 trillion rupees last year. There is a significant decline, according to a statement from the company. Pursuing cost cutting measures including reducing marketing expenses.

However, CEO Patrick Valluzzo said in an earnings call that the measures have hit their market share, especially price-sensitive customers.

The CEO said, “The increasingly competitive operating environment means we must invest to maintain our market leadership; we have and will continue to act prudently on this.” He said that the company has also reduced its platform fees.

Goto said it has introduced specific products to cater to price-sensitive customers, such as low-cost options for its ride-hailing and food delivery services.

The strategy to broaden its market increased GoTo’s promotion and product marketing spend in the third quarter by 2% compared to the previous quarter.

Goto, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group (9984.T) and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, also said its net loss for the period was limited to 2.4 trillion rupiah, compared with last year’s loss of 6.7 trillion rupiah. Was.

It said the group still aims to make a profit by the end of this year.

GoTo also said it will not pursue an initial public offering in international markets for the time being as it has sufficient cash required to fund its operations.

($1 = Rs 15,885.0000)

Reporting by Stefano Suleiman; Written by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com