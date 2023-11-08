JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s anti-corruption court on Wednesday sentenced a former cabinet minister to 15 years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption related to the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country.

Former Communications and Information Technology Minister Johnny G. Plate was arrested in May after being questioned as part of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta. He was detained along with five other suspects, including three from the private sector, after around 60 people were questioned about the procurement process.

The court also ordered Platt to pay a fine of 1 billion rupiah ($63,765) or spend an additional six months in jail – and reimburse the state for damages amounting to 15.5 billion rupiah ($988).

During the trial, which began in June, prosecutors alleged that Platt changed the terms of the $533 million procurement project and the number of construction sites without conducting a feasibility study and that he personally enriched himself in the amount of $1.2 million. .

The plate-connected construction project began in late 2020 to provide mobile phone coverage to more than 7,900 vacant sites in Indonesia’s outermost, underdeveloped and remote provinces of Papua, Sulawesi, Borneo, Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara.

Platt, who was part of the ruling coalition Nasdem party, is the fifth former minister in President Joko Widodo’s administration to be charged and sentenced for corruption, casting a shadow over the president’s efforts to clean up the government. He is looking for his successor. The tenure will end in 2024.

In October, the Corruption Eradication Commission arrested another Nasdem party politician, Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who is also a former agriculture minister.

Achmad Ibrahim and Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com