Indonesia elections to shape reform agenda in post-Jokowi era

(Bloomberg) — Voting is underway in Indonesia’s election that has turned outgoing President Joko Widodo into a polarizing figure amid growing opposition over moves to hand power to his preferred successor to continue his policies.

Most read from Bloomberg

Thousands of MPs will also be elected to local and national legislatures on Wednesday in the world’s largest single-day vote, taking place over a six-hour period. The new leadership that replaced Jokowi in October will help shape policies that will chart investment and growth in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former regional governors Ganjar Pranowo and Anis Baswedan are in the first three-way race in 15 years for the presidency. If no candidate achieves the 50% threshold required to win outright, Indonesia will hold a general election in June. The last time the second round of voting was held was in 2004.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands about the same distance from New York to Alaska. According to the electoral commission, polling ends at 1pm local time, while polling stations in Papua and western Indonesia, including Jakarta, are closed two hours after polling ends. The world’s fourth most populous country, with 205 million eligible voters, has three time zones.

Heavy rain on Wednesday morning caused flooding in areas of Jakarta and Central Java and disrupted voting, according to local media reports. More than 1,500 polling stations in the capital city are at risk of flooding, based on data from Jakarta’s election agency. The Chief Election Commission has not yet responded on whether voting will be extended or not.

An unofficial quick count by private pollsters is expected about two hours after polls close in the West, while official results will take weeks. The privately run instant count will be based on a snapshot of actual votes from more than 800,000 polling stations across the country. The margin of error depends on the sample size, although these surveys have proven accurate in the past.

Indonesia’s next president is inheriting a $1 trillion economy that is increasingly tied into the global resource supply chain, thanks to Jokowi’s focus on foreign sales of refined commodities rather than raw goods. That move has boosted exports, reduced the fiscal deficit and stabilized the currency, making Indonesia an emerging market favorite.

However, the popular Jokowi faced criticism throughout the campaign period. The elder of his two sons became Prabowo’s running mate following a controversial constitutional court decision headed by Jokowi’s brother-in-law. The outgoing leader’s efforts to extend his influence have also fractured his Cabinet, with several ministers, including his finance chief, considering resignation.

Jokowi said last year that a successor who followed through on his reforms could achieve growth of 6%-7%, the fastest in three decades. The goal of increasing Indonesia’s GDP by more than 5% was one that he failed to achieve during his 10-year rule.

The new president will lead a country that must create jobs for a large youth population while managing a green transition that prevents supply chain disruptions and a reliance on locally abundant coal. They will also have to deal with regional security concerns amid growing rivalry between the US and China.

Presidential contenders have mostly focused on the themes of job creation, anti-corruption, and economic development. Prabowo and Ganzer – the latter backed by the ruling party – have largely promised to continue Jokowi’s policies, such as accelerating infrastructure development, including $34 billion of new capital. Anis has positioned himself as an opposition candidate, seeking a review of Jokowi’s downstream push and the relocation of the new capital.

According to Alessandro Gazzini, head of the Indonesia unit of consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, investors can be relatively assured of policy continuity because all three candidates ran under Jokowi’s government until recently. Gazzini told Bloomberg Television that based on his track record, even Anis would not make any “radical changes” to the national agenda.

Markets are relatively calm ahead of the election, Commerzbank AG analysts including Charlie Lay wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.

“They are not pricing in any surprises and expect a smooth outcome and transition of power. It may not come as soon as today, but should be completed by June,” it said.

–With assistance from Claire Xiao and Matthew Burgess.

(Updated as polling progresses, analyst comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com