Individual investors own 33% of Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB), but private companies control 41% of the company's shares.

Every investor should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups in Mega First Corporation Berhad (KLSE:MFCB). Private companies hold the majority of shares in the company with 41% stake. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Meanwhile, individual investors are 33% shareholders of the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mega First Corporation Berhad.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Mega First Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance based on an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Mega First Corporation Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This conveys some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone because institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop rapidly. It’s therefore worth looking at Mega First Corporation Berhad’s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t own many shares in Mega First Corporation Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Rubber Thread Industries (M) Sdn. Bhd. With 21% shares outstanding. With 8.1% and 4.0% shares, respectively, Chengdu City Construction Investment (Group) Co., Ltd. and FMR LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

A closer look at our ownership data shows that the top 11 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51%, meaning no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There are a fair number of analysts covering the stock, so it could be useful to find out their overall view on the future.

Insider ownership of Mega First Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing at least board members. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders own shares in Mega First Corporation Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM3.3b, and insiders have RM324m worth of shares in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

common public ownership

The general public – which also includes retail investors – holds 33% stake in the company, and hence cannot be easily ignored. Although this group can’t necessarily make decisions, it can certainly have a real impact on how the company is run.

private company ownership

Our data shows that private companies hold 41% of the company’s shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a stake in a private company, rather than in their capacity as an individual. Although it is difficult to draw any broad conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Although it is worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, consider the risks. Every company has these, and we’ve seen 2 warning signs for Mega First Corporation Berhad You should know about it.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

