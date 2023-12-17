key insights

The ownership of Northern Minerals by significant individual investors suggests that major decisions are influenced by large public shareholders.

Top 18 shareholders hold 51% of the company

Insiders own 19% of Northern Minerals

A look at the shareholders of Northern Minerals Limited (ASX:NTU) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors have a major stake in the company with 49% ownership. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, individual investors as a group suffered the most losses after a AU$24m decline in market cap last week.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Northern Minerals.

What does institutional ownership tell us about Northern Minerals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. Therefore they generally consider buying larger companies that are included in the respective benchmark index.

Less than 5% of Northern Minerals is owned by institutional investors. This shows that the company is in the sights of some funds, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If business strengthens from here, we could see a situation where more institutions would be willing to buy. When many institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see the share price rise. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) may be indicative of future growth, but is not a guarantee.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Northern Minerals. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Yuxiao Fund Pte Ltd with 9.8% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders own about 6.3% and 4.2% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of ownership is controlled by the top 18 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock’s expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it may still become more well-known over time.

Northern Minerals insider ownership

The definition of an insider may vary slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data shows that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Northern Minerals Ltd. Insiders have a AU$33m stake in this AU$177m business. It’s great to see that insiders have so much invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

general public ownership

The general public, usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in Northern Minerals. Although this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still exert a collective influence on company policies.

private company ownership

It appears that private companies own 29% of Northern Minerals stock. It may be appropriate to think deeply about this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, this must be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

In this case: we have seen 5 warning signs for Northern Minerals You should know about these, and 3 of them are a bit worrisome.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

