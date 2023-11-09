Individual investors account for 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (SGX:B61), while private companies hold 43%.

key insights

The ownership of Bukit Sembawang Estates by significant individual investors suggests that key decisions are influenced by large public shareholders

Top 24 shareholders own 49% of the company

The past performance of a company along with ownership data serves to give a strong idea about the prospects of a business

A look at the shareholders of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited (SGX:B61) can tell us which group is most powerful. With a 51% stake, individual investors hold the maximum number of shares in the company. In other words, the group will gain the most (or lose the most) from its investment in the company.

Meanwhile, private companies are 43% shareholders of the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Bukit Sembawang Estate.

division of ownership

What does institutional ownership tell us about Bukit Sembawang Estate?

Many institutions measure their performance based on an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that there are institutional investors in Bukit Sembawang Estates; And he owns a good chunk of the company’s stock. This conveys some credibility among professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone because institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bukit Sembawang Estates (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

The hedge fund does not hold many shares in Bukit Sembawang Estates. The company’s largest shareholder is Singapore Investments (PTE) Limited, with an ownership of 13%. With 11% and 8.5% shares respectively, Celat (Pte) Ltd and Lee Rubber Company (Pte) Ltd are the second and third largest shareholders.

Upon studying our ownership data, we found that 24 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, meaning no single individual has a majority interest.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understanding of a stock’s expected performance. There’s no analyst coverage of the company as far as we can tell, so it’s probably flying under the radar.

Insider ownership of Bukit Sembawang Estate

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and varies between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing at least board members. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are the founder or CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive as it may indicate that the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data shows that insiders own less than 1% of Bukit Sembawang Estates Limited. But they may have indirect interests through the corporate structure which we have not picked up on. The board appears to hold about S$1.9m worth of stock. This compares with a market capitalization of S$929m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

common public ownership

The general public – including retail investors – owns 51% of Bukit Sembawang Estate. This size of ownership gives general public investors some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies, and proposed business acquisitions.

private company ownership

Our data shows that private companies own 43% of the company’s shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a stake in a private company, rather than in their capacity as an individual. Although it is difficult to draw any broad conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to better understand Bukit Sembawang Estate, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks by example – Bukit Sembawang Estates 2 warning signs (And 1 that makes us a little uncomfortable) We think you should know about it.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

