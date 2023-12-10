OTTAWA – Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to introduce long-awaited legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities on Monday.

The bill comes more than a year after Canada repealed previous legislation on safe drinking water for First Nations, and two years after a Federal Court decision approving a massive $8 billion settlement related to drinking water advisories. Has been given.

Hajdu said in an interview with The Canadian Press this fall that the upcoming legislation is the closest the federal government will come to co-development legislation with First Nations.

But some First Nations chiefs are disputing that claim.

Hajdu’s office is not releasing further details about what is in the bill before it is introduced.

In June 2022, the federal Liberals removed the existing Safe Drinking Water for First Nations Act, which was introduced by the previous Conservative government in 2013.

At the time the government said the purpose of the bill was to support the development of federal regulations that would improve First Nations’ access to clean drinking water and effective treatment of waste water.

But many First Nations said the law was ineffective and dangerous, citing concerns about a lack of permanent funding and violations of constitutional rights.

In December 2021, the Federal Court and the Court of Queen’s Bench of Manitoba decided to approve an $8 billion settlement of the class-action lawsuit.

This includes any First Nations and their members who were subject to a drinking water advisory lasting at least one year between November 1995 and June 2021.

The agreement included $1.5 billion in compensation, $400 million to create a First Nations Economic and Cultural Restoration Fund, and a new commitment to lift all long-term drinking water advisories.

It also saw the government allocate at least $6 billion to support access to drinking water in First Nations communities and modernize First Nations drinking water legislation.

Don said, “Colonialism operates like this: They take away land and water and take over them, removing your rights. You fight back and spend a lot of time and money in the courts. Which you can, and then you get a little bit of movement,” Don said. Martin-Hill, Professor at McMaster University.

“It’s exhausting,” Martin-Hill, who leads the indigenous water research program Ohneganos Ohnegahdi:gyo, said in an interview.

Other people feel the same way.

During a recent House of Commons committee hearing, Hajdu was pressed about his government’s work to ensure First Nations communities have access to clean water.

NDP MP Blake Desjarlais used that appearance as a means to submit questions to Hajdu on behalf of Treaty 8 First Nations in Alberta.

Chiefs are concerned about funding and how the bill will work. But they are also questioning Hajdu’s use of the word “co-developed” to describe the law, Desjarlais said.

“You can’t say you’ve co-developed these things when your partner isn’t saying the same thing,” he said.

“So, who are you developing it with?”

Hajdu said it’s difficult to describe what co-evolution looks like because “it’s never been tried before.”

“I have worked very closely with First Nations through this process and I will continue to strive to consult with Indigenous leaders who want to be part of this process,” she said.

In a September interview with The Canadian Press, Hajdu said she strives to adhere to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as part of that process.

It states that governments must consult indigenous peoples “in good faith” to obtain free, prior and informed consent before enacting laws that may affect them.

The declaration also states that indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination, and the right to participate in decision-making regarding matters that may affect their rights.

At the time he said, “This bill is the closest we’ve come to co-development.”

Martin-Hill has previously criticized the Liberals’ handling of the water file, particularly in relation to the scope of their commitment to end boil-water advisories.

And while the contents of the bill are not yet detailed, Martin-Hill said good governance would include creating water authorities in First Nations communities.

“Most of the people who are addressing, monitoring and managing our waters are non-Indigenous, and they do not consult us regarding their findings or their initiatives,” he said.

If water authorities exist in communities, those powers would be devolved and First Nations may have some legal ability to prevent destruction or exploitation without consent.

Take, for example, the Grand River that flows through his community of Six Nations in southern Ontario, Martin-Hill said. Dams have been built so fish find it difficult to escape. The water is dirty and constantly being polluted.

But if people living nearby were able to manage the river themselves, they would be able to clean it themselves and make decisions about what enters it.

It may be that the sturgeon that were once abundant in the river will also decide to return.

“This is the source of our food. When you say indigenous people are in poverty, it is an induced dependence on the government,” he said.

“It wasn’t something we made up.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

Alessia Passafium, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com