Vayu youth are suffering due to climate-induced drought. These pictures show the world the challenges they face.

A dried up water pond. Empty buckets. The tireless sun. These are some of the things indigenous children in northern Colombia chose to focus on when handed cameras to capture climate change.

The Wayuu tribe have lived off the land for centuries, but a series of catastrophic droughts, erratic rainfall and extremely high temperatures are testing their ability to survive in La Guajira.

And, as in many parts of the world, it is Children Who are bearing the brunt of this local climate crisis.

“Only one in ten children in Brazil has access to clean drinking water,” says Felipe Cortés, head of advocacy at Save the Children. Colombia, In La Guajira, the official mortality rate of children from malnutrition is six times higher than the national average.

To empower these young people to tell their stories about climate change and teach them new skills, the charity recently held a workshop in a small Wayuu community with award-winning photographer Angela Pons. Then a dozen children were given simple film cameras to document their lives for a week.

On Children and Youth Day COP28 Climate Summit, the resulting images are a powerful reminder of the need to center children’s experiences and rights in climate action. With their soft focus and distinctive choice of human and non-human subjects, they are also a unique portal into the Wayuu community – as seen through the eyes of its youngest members.

‘There’s no season now’: Water shortage in shot

In the dry climate of La Guajira, the climate crisis manifests itself primarily in Water crisis,

years after Dry, the water level has reached a historic low. What water is available is often taken from ‘jague’ – a natural aquifer that is rainwater dependent and shared with livestock.

As a result, children forced to drink water regularly suffer from diarrhea and other water-borne diseases.

“It hasn’t rained for a long time and I think we need water and the animals too,” said Ismail, 14. “We drink water from the cattle pond.”

Ismail also took a direct photograph of the sun. He said, “I took a picture of the sun because it was very hot and it is bad for the trees and it makes us thirsty.” “The heat makes us thirsty, and the cattle pond is far away… Sometimes it’s empty and we need something to drink.”

Water A common thread – or lack thereof – runs through the photographs of the Wayuu children, revealing their preoccupation with this vital resource that has become scarce as global temperatures rise.

“Here, Vayu suffers from lack of water. It is not available because the weather is changing. There is no season now,” says 16-year-old Iveth.

“Before we had gardens, it rained, plants grew. We did not water the plants, the rain did. Now it is not raining, the weather has changed so we cannot sow. Due to the temperature the leaves of the plant dry up and die.”

Using sunlight to capture native plants

Wayuu children were also taught how to develop their own images, relying solely on the power of the sun, through a process called ‘cyanotype’ printing.

The blue color of these artworks when framed represents the great need for water in the community indigenous Plants which are essential for their survival.

Belkis, 14, picks beans from the trupillo tree, which is linked to the identity of the Wayuu people – the largest indigenous group Colombia,

It grows in extreme drought conditions, and is therefore traditionally used as food for humans and animals. During the worst periods of drought, the trupillo fruit is harvested and eaten as is or made into flour.

“It’s important that animals are fed trupillo so they don’t die,” Belkis said.

Manuela, 16, photographed yaichua leaf, a plant used to treat infections and kidney stones, with apia leaves, whose fruit the Wayuu pluck to cleanse the blood in the treatment of anemia .

“I cut a leaf from the trees that we had in school and that were beautiful,” said Manuela, who lives with her mother, five sisters and older brother and weaves backpacks to sell at the market.

17-year-old Yolibeth’s choice has greater spiritual significance. “I added some leaves from a tree that is very famous and I love its leaves because they are heart shaped,” he said. “It’s very important to us because when we dream we bathe with them.”

Dreams They play an important role in Wayuu culture, he said, acting as signs of coming events. “We take these dreams seriously, interpreting and responding to their meaning by using the plant in a midnight bath.”

How is the air community being helped to cope with climate change?

Due to the unprecedented drought and imminent impact, the Colombian government has declared a state of economic and social emergency in La Guajira, home to approximately 400,000 Wayuu people. El Nino,

The region is already disproportionately affected by a changing climate, and temperatures are expected to rise by more than 4 degrees by 2050, three times the global increase. Rainfall is estimated to be reduced by one-fifth. La Guajira is also the poorest region of the country, with more than 60 percent of the population living in poverty.

“The climate crisis, caused by adults, is putting nutrients Eat “Further and further out of reach – and harming children first and foremost,” says Cortés. “Like others around the world, the children of Wayuu will be affected by the decisions taken at COP28 – and their rights and needs must be at the forefront of these decisions.”

Save the Children is calling on high-income countries like Britain to raise their climate financeTo support low-income countries, which are at the receiving end of the crisis.

“The climate crisis affects the most vulnerable The hardest, and most heartbreaking, is to see children suffer the consequences of a problem they didn’t cause,” says Ponce.

“Handing the children of Vayu their own cameras gives them a strength sound To show the world the challenges they face. Their photographs tell a powerful story of strength and resilience, highlighting the urgent need for all of us to protect our planet and support those most affected.

