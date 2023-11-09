Indications that marginalized capital may be re-entering the market

Brookfield has brought in $26 billion of new investment while Galapagos Capital is considering a new US real estate fund of $2 billion.

With transaction volumes declining, price discovery largely disappearing, valuations falling sharply and a challenging interest rate environment, a natural question is when CRE markets will pick up again.

Many in the industry have been talking for over a year that all the capital is sitting on the sidelines, waiting for entry, possibly looking for distressed deals. One way to know when decisions will start being made is to see when money starts moving from one pocket to another.

The flow of money has started. Brookfield Asset Management is pulling investments at a significant rate. Its earnings were released on MondayThe company reported that it had raised $61 billion of capital in the first nine months of 2023, of which $26 billion came during the third quarter. The company also announced that it had $102 billion of dry powder “available to deploy into attractive market opportunities.”

“We are very fortunate that the businesses in which we have established leadership positions remain in strong demand by investors,” Connor Teskey, president of Brookfield Asset Management, said in a prepared statement. “We closed our sixth private equity strategy at $12 billion, our largest to date. We also had strong closes for our fifth infrastructure flagship fund and third infrastructure debt fund and began raising capital for our second transition flagship fund. When completed, those funds should represent the largest funds ever raised by a sponsor for each of these respective strategies.

“2023 is shaping up to be an excellent year to raise capital, setting the stage for excellent earnings and dividend growth next year,” Teskey said. Part of this also includes the expected closing of the company’s fifth real estate flagship fund.

Then Brazilian investment firm Galapagos Capital said it planned to raise a $2 billion fund to invest in US real estate over the next few years. bloomberg informed of.

“We have invested in a team of experts so that whenever this opportunity arises, we will be ready to take advantage of it,” Bruno Carvalho, partner and head of international business at Galapagos, told Bloomberg in an interview. “Most of the Fed’s interest rate hikes have already happened, and at some point, they will wind down, which will help boost asset prices.” The company is looking at Florida, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina as possible locations. They are also focusing on multifamily, medical offices, and healthcare and recovery clinics.

