India's top VCs are facing new hurdles as startup investment declines. techcrunch

While high-flying venture investors managing hundreds of millions of dollars in India are keeping expectations low, early-stage startups are making bets that in a best-case scenario they expect to return 3 to 5 times the capital invested.

Several leading Indian investors, including Peak

However, the prevailing mood has changed this year. Investors are increasingly wary that they are struggling to find fund-return opportunities – their latest headache in the world’s most populous country. (A VC with a fund that raised less than $250 million recently claimed that investment firms holding $500 million or more of capital reserves face more difficulty deploying those assets profitably.) .)

VC firms typically make 20 to 30 investments per fund, betting on a select few startups that can potentially generate large enough returns to offset other losses. These companies aim to have 2-3 of their portfolio companies drive the majority of the fund’s capital gains. This strategy of pursuing high-risk, high-reward deals is especially common among early-stage investors, who allocate most of their fund capital to young startups in the hopes of getting in on the next big thing early.

Founders and investors said the abundance of capital has made Indian investors unusually cautious and selective. Companies are now vetting deals in the Series A and B stages for up to 6 months, an investment banker said, whereas once such deals required much less due diligence. India’s sovereign fund has been evaluating an investment in agritech startup Waykool for more than six months, according to two people familiar with the matter. Gaming startup Loco has also been in talks with investors to raise about $80 million, but no deal has been struck even after more than six months.

Bessemer Venture Partners’ Indian team has closed just one new net deal this year, according to people familiar with the matter. One investor commented that Bessemer is taking months and months of due diligence and maintaining a high level of skepticism.

Ananth Vidur Puri, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, confirmed that the firm has made only one net new investment in India this year, adding that the fund is “roadmap focused” that seeks to build a concentrated portfolio of high-quality investments and do so frequently. Likes to do. Double existing support.

“We are also stage agnostic, so can come in Seed, Series A, B or C and continue to support your investments in stages in line with the focused portfolio strategy. Some years we do 6-7 new deals and some years we even do 0, which may depend on when we see attractive and lucrative investments in the market, but on average we do more than a handful every year. Do not make new investments. ,” he told me in a text message.

Reflecting the sluggish investment pace in the startup ecosystem globally, Indian startups are set to garner around $7 billion in capital in 2023, up from around $25 billion in 2022 and just under $37 billion in 2021, according to market intelligence platform Traxon. Is. In fact, it’s the lowest in five years, Traxon said Friday. (Only one Indian startup – Zepto – entered the unicorn club this year.)

Some investors said they are being more cautious because of the declining valuations of many top Indian startups, saying it has forced them to reframe their market thesis for India.

Prosus recently reduced Byju’s valuation to less than $3 billion. (Byju’s, which has raised more than $5 billion so far, was valued at $22 billion early last year.) PharmEasy, which was once valued at $5.4 billion, recently raised capital at a 90% discount. Vanguard has cut the valuation of ride-hailing giant Ola by more than 60%. Food delivery giant Swiggy, merchant payments platform Pine Labs and SaaS Gossip have all also faced write-downs this year. Reliance and Google-backed Dunzo, which has raised more than $500 million, is struggling to make payroll, and BNPL startup Zestmoney, which has raised more than $130 million, is shutting down.

India-centric investors are also increasingly becoming bearish on Southeast Asia. In recent years, companies like Peak

However, some big investors are now skeptical, saying too much capital chases too few viable Southeast Asia deals, driving up valuations and reducing potential returns. (In a recent interview, Peak XV said he remains very bullish on Southeast Asia.)

Investors also question whether they have overestimated India’s SaaS opportunity. “Everyone reduced product risk, companies were able to make products. No one has been able to sell/increase revenues beyond a meaningful point,” said a US-based early-stage Indian investor, adding that very few companies have been able to break into US networks to sell to US companies.

Dev Khare of Lightspeed Venture Partners India Said There have been less than 100 transactions in Seed Through Growth for Indian enterprise software startups in 2023. The market is very focused on seed transactions, and the Series A round is the “chokepoint”.

“Hundreds of seeds done in India in 2021/2022 are finding it difficult to break into venture budgets given budget contraction and/or many me-too/lightweight specialties,” he wrote.

Source: techcrunch.com